California Check Cashers Secure Reliable Banking

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Check and Currency (NCC) expands banking services for California money service businesses (MSBs) in the greater Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego markets.

Check Cashers in California are now able to avoid bank termination through NCC's redundant, MSB-friendly banking relationships



are now able to avoid bank termination through NCC's redundant, MSB-friendly banking relationships NCC Check Cashers can now make deposits until 11:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm PST and Sundays until 11:00 pm , allowing MSBs to manage their business on less working capital, reducing or eliminating the need for lending lines or uncollected interest charges.



/ and Sundays until , allowing MSBs to manage their business on less working capital, reducing or eliminating the need for lending lines or uncollected interest charges. Check Cashers now have access to NCC's cash logistics services, utilizing a national network of cash vaults, facilitating daily armored cash deliveries on Check Deposits.

Through faster rotation of deposited funds, NCC allows MSBs to avoid lending lines and uncollected interest charges, provisioning "next day" cash in the Check Cashers' local markets.

NCC's Director of Sales, Steve Bessen, affirms, "The MSB banking environment in California has dramatically changed over the past year due to bank mergers and continued MSB "de-risking" by the banking industry. NCC is pleased to offer comprehensive MSB banking services , including armored cash delivery, to the greater majority of California."

NCC's network of five MSB-friendly banks allows customers access direct, redundant banking and protects check cashers from the threat of bank discontinuance.

Benefits of NCC's Redundant Banking Services:

Funds available "Next Day"

No limits are placed on the amount or type of items deposited.

Weekend deposits are available by 9:00am ET , each Monday, as cash.

, each Monday, as cash. No long-term collateral requirements or Certificates of Deposit

Dishonored Items returned electronically

Friendly MSB banking partners

About National Check and Currency

NCC was established in 2007 in response to the acceleration of MSB bank discontinuance due to wholesale de-risking by major financial institutions. NCC has evolved into a compliance-centric financial services company leveraging state-of-the-art software technologies, extraordinary AML/BSA compliance, and stellar customer service. The focus of NCC is to safeguard affiliated financial institutions and MSB customers through a proactive approach to risk monitoring and robust compliance requirements.

www.natcnc.com

Media Contact:

Andy Benjamin

1-877-327-4249

sales@natcnc.com

Related Images

SOURCE National Check and Currency

Related Links

https://www.natcnc.com

