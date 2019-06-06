California Cling Peaches: Affordable Nutrition in Every Package

Helping Consumers Choose Better, Eat Smarter

By spreading the word of these little-known facts and surprising benefits, the California Cling Peach Board hopes to help U.S. consumers make healthier food choices. According to fourth generation Cling peach grower and PR Committee Chair, Anthony Laney, persuading consumers to change their long-held beliefs and behaviors is the key to ending America's obesity epidemic.

"Other contributing issues include low affordability and availability of fresh fruit options for many Americans," Laney said. "We're not knocking fresh fruit. But we are saying look at the alternatives because, in the case of canned California Cling Peaches, they're just as nutritious, more economical than fresh and are available all year long."

About the California Cling Peach Board

Founded in 1996, the California Cling Peach Board is a California State Marketing Order, issued in furtherance of the desire of California's cling peach growers to create an environment that enhances the use of cling peaches through promotion, advertising, consumer education, production and marketing research, establishment of grades and standards, and compilation of industry statistics. California Cling Peaches are picked, packed and shipped at their peak of ripeness and available from your grocer year-round in cans, single-serve cups, and jars.

