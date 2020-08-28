California Cling Peaches are Perfect for Your Pantry!

With this shift has come a rediscovery of the forgotten value of canned foods. Canned fruits and vegetables in particular allow families to ensure they can continue to enjoy healthy meals, even if fresh foods are in short supply or difficult to source. Of all the canned fruit options, many of those consumers consider California Cling Peaches to be a staple of their well-stocked pantry for reasons that make sense practically and economically.

California Cling Peach Board Public Relations Committee Chair (and peach grower) Anthony Laney explains, "In cans, jars or single-serve cups, California Cling Peaches have a long shelf life, so consumers can stock up and know that they're always ready to be enjoyed. They also have a low cost-per-serving and more nutrients for less money than fresh or frozen, so canned California Cling Peaches are always affordable, too."

But what about shortages? Panic buying drove down supplies of many canned goods, and California Cling peaches were among them. California Cling Peach Board President and Cling peach grower Sarb Johl notes that in the early days of the pandemic, "Consumers rushed to stock their pantries, and California Cling peaches were in short supply. However, our processors have caught up to demand, and this year's harvest is already in and supply has been restored – shelves are stocked again."

Of course, what truly makes California Cling Peaches so prominent in America's pantries is their consistently perfect flavor. Because they're picked, packed and shipped at the peak of ripeness, California Cling Peaches are always delicious whether purchased in cans, jars or single-serve cups. And for that, credit goes to California Cling Peach farmers – the world leaders in producing the safest, best-tasting and most economical Cling peaches on the planet.

With a full range of resources, recipe ideas, nutritional information and more, the California Cling Peaches website (https://californiaclingpeaches.com) is a powerful tool for helping you get the most from your peach purchases. You'll discover why California Cling Peaches are "Always Ready, Always Nutritious, Always Delicious," – and perfect for your pantry!

About the California Cling Peach Board

Founded in 1996, the California Cling Peach Board is a California State Marketing Order, issued in furtherance of the desire of California's Cling peach growers to create an environment that enhances the use of cling peaches through promotion, advertising, consumer education, production and marketing research, establishment of grades and standards, and compilation of industry statistics. California Cling Peaches are picked, packed and shipped at their peak of ripeness and available from your grocer year-round in cans, single-serve cups, and jars.

