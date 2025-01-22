California Commission on Teacher Credentialing Executive Director Mary Vixie Sandy to Receive National Award for Distinguished Achievement in Teacher Education

WASHINGTON and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AACTE (American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education) today announced Mary Vixie Sandy, Ed.D., executive director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, as the 2025 recipient of the AACTE David G. Imig Award for Distinguished Achievement in Teacher Education.

The AACTE David G. Imig Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate distinguished achievement in developing, implementing or analyzing teacher education policies or who perform outstanding scholarship in the field of educator preparation.

"Mary Vixie Sandy exemplifies a lifelong commitment to advancing teacher education and fostering innovation in the field," said Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, Ph.D., AACTE president and CEO. "Her visionary leadership and dedication to preparing educators who positively impact communities are truly inspiring."

As a policy leader with more than 25 years of experience working in higher education and government, Sandy currently oversees public policy related to educator preparation and licensing and directs an agency that awards over 300,000 credential documents per year and accredits more than 250 colleges, universities and local education agencies offering educator preparation programs.

"I have known Dr. Sandy for over 15 years and have worked with her in a variety of roles. In all of our interactions, I have found Dr. Sandy to be a thoughtful, caring, and inspiring leader who works to ensure that the PK-12 students in California have diverse and qualified educators to serve their needs," said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, Ph.D., chair of the AACTE Board of Directors and chair of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Previously, Sandy served as the executive director of the UC Davis School of Education Center for Cooperative Research and Education Services for Schools, the associate director of Teacher Education and Public School Programs with the California State University Chancellor's Office, and as a policy analyst for the California Department of Education and the California Postsecondary Education Commission.

"Dr. Sandy's deep commitment to equity in teacher education has consistently been at the forefront," said Karen Escalante, Ed.D., associate professor of Teacher Education and Foundations at California State University San Bernardino. "She has worked tirelessly to advocate for increased diversity in the teaching profession and for culturally sustaining teaching practices. Her efforts have not only transformed teacher credentialing standards in California but have also influenced national dialogues within and on teacher preparation."

The award is named in honor of AACTE President and CEO Emeritus David G. Imig, who led the association from 1980 to 2005. Sandy will be presented with the award at AACTE's 2025 Annual Meeting Feb. 21–23, in Long Beach, CA.

About AACTE

Established in 1948, AACTE is the leading voice in educator preparation. AACTE's member institutions and programs prepare the greatest number of professional educators in the United States and its territories, including teachers, counselors, administrators, and college faculty. These professional educators are prepared for careers in PK-12 classrooms, colleges and universities, state and governmental agencies, policy institutes, and non-profit organizations. The AACTE alliance of colleges and universities and educator preparation programs collaborates with members and partners to advance the field of education by prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and engaging in research-based inquiry, advocacy, and innovative practice. Learn more at aacte.org.

About the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is an agency in the Executive Branch of California State Government. It was created in 1970 by the Ryan Act and is the oldest of the autonomous state standards boards in the nation. The agency serves as a state standards board for educator preparation for the public schools of California, the licensing and credentialing of professional educators in the state, the enforcement of professional practices of educators, and the discipline of credential holders in California. Learn more at ctc.ca.gov.

