California Community Colleges partners with Mainstay to expand access for rural students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Community Colleges Digital Center for Innovation, Transformation & Equity (Digital Center), and Mainstay today announced a new pilot program designed to help rural students across California take the next step toward college by simplifying the financial aid process through human-centered AI.

The initiative introduces Cali: an intelligent, bilingual digital coach available 24/7 and built on Mainstay's trusted engagement platform at Butte College, College of the Redwoods, and Lassen College. Cali proactively guides students through completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and California Dream Act Application (CADAA) correctly, connecting with on-campus resources, finding basic needs support, and building confidence that they can complete the financial aid process as they begin their higher education journey.

Meeting the Moment: Expanding Access, Building Capacity, and Listening at Scale

This partnership is built around three goals:

Increase enrollment and retention by supporting students at every stage in the process, from application to completion.



Expand capacity by automating routine questions so staff can focus on personalized and high-impact student support.



Listen at scale to student feedback and needs, giving colleges real-time insight to strengthen equity and belonging.

"Through this pilot, we're helping rural colleges serve more students with the same resources," said Jory Hadsell, Executive in Residence of Strategic Technology Initiatives at the California Community College's Chancellor's Office. "By applying human-centered AI, we're removing barriers for learners while expanding the capacity of college teams to focus on what matters most: students."

"Mainstay exists to help students build social capital", said Andrew Magliozzi, founder of Mainstay. "Our partnership with the Digital Center reflects our shared belief that technology can create more equitable pathways to education when it's used thoughtfully and designed with humans at the heart."

About the Pilot

The project launched to align with spring 2026 registration. Using research-backed conversational design, Cali provides proactive guidance to help students avoid common FAFSA & CADAA errors, reduce verification rates, and stay on track toward enrollment.

Colleges were selected for their leadership in serving rural regions and their commitment to innovation. The pilot will explore how human-centered AI can drive measurable improvements in financial aid completion, first-term persistence, and help-seeking behaviors that promote student belonging.

By listening to thousands of student interactions, the project will also help institutions understand what students need most and deliver insights that inform statewide efforts to close California's college access gap.

This pilot is funded by College Futures Foundation in partnership with the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC).

About the California Community Colleges Digital Center for Innovation, Transformation & Equity

Launched in September 2024 by the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office in partnership with the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, the Digital Center for Innovation, Transformation and Equity ("Digital Center") represents a strategic approach to supporting Vision 2030 for the California Community Colleges, including leading in innovation, harnessing the power of generative AI, public and private technology partnerships, and transforming our ability to serve students as they move into an AI-powered workforce. For more information, please visit the Digital Center website or follow the Digital Center on LinkedIn .

About Mainstay

Mainstay believes one conversation can spark a brighter future. Its founders have a shared vision to make college access more equitable through technology. They started AdmitHub, a student engagement platform that uses behavioral science and AI to connect students with the support they need. The company soon evolved into student success coaching to support millions of students with empathetic, conversational guidance throughout their entire higher education journey. Grounded in behavioral science and built with empathy, Mainstay's AI-powered communication platform helps students take the next step toward achieving their goals. Learn more at the Mainstay website .

