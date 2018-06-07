California Construction Defect Center Now Appeals to a California Homeowner in Newer Subdivision to Call Them If They Have Water Leaks Involving Doors, Windows, a Leaking Roof or Cracking Stucco

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Construction Defect Center says, "We have been assisting homeowners for over a decade with construction defect issues in California and one of the most common problems we see is homeowners in new single-family home subdivisions or townhouse developments rarely know their neighbors. If a homeowner in a new subdivision does not know his or her neighbors, it is unlikely they will share information about construction defects.

"If a homeowner in a newer subdivision or townhouse in California is experiencing an issue like water leaks involving their home's roof, windows or exterior stucco siding cracks other homeowners in the same subdivision are probably experiencing the same or similar problems. Other issues could involve rotting or moldy fascia board or trim board around the home's exterior, improper exterior calking, or serious concrete slab cracks.

"If your new home in California has the types of construction defects we have just described please give us a call anytime at 866-714-6466. If the problem is severe enough, we will try to get someone out to inspect your home at no cost to you. If the window, door, trim board/fascia, roof, stucco or foundation crew made a mistake on your home, chances are they made the same mistake on numerous other homes in your subdivision.

"The last thing we want to see happen to a homeowner in a newer subdivision anywhere in California is for them to get stuck holding the bag for a huge repair bill for construction defects when they go to sell their home." http://California.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The California Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners in New Subdivisions or Townhouse Developments in California If They Have the Following Types of Issues:

The stucco on the home's exterior has extensive cracking.

Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective trim board or fascia.

Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

Windows that do not open or close properly.

Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

Single family homes in newer subdivisions or townhouse that now have mold because the building was not properly protected during the framing/drywall process.

Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

In California, the statute of limitations for construction defects may last for years after the issuance of the certificate of occupancy. However, the California Construction Defect Center is urging homeowners in subdivisions not older than four years to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defect issues that the home builder failed to fix, or now refuses to fix. Frequently, home builders offer a one-year warranty and then refuse to repair obvious construction defects after the homeowner has been in the home for more than twelve months. The group is urging homeowners in a new subdivision or townhouse project anywhere in California to call them anytime if they have these types of issues.

The group's free services are available to homeowners in newer subdivisions or townhouses throughout California in communities such as Pleasanton, Irvine, Temecula, Sacramento, Moreno Valley, San Jose, Riverside, San Juan Capistrano, Tustin, Oxnard, Chula Vista, Indio, Elk Grove, Fresno, and Santa Clarita. http://California.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

It is now more difficult for homeowners in California to get their homebuilder to repair obvious construction defects in a newer home: https://www.bna.com/new-hurdles-california-n73014474334/.

