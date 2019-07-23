California Consumer Access to CannaStrips™ Now in a Total of 42 Dispensaries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces 10 additional dispensaries as CSPA Group, Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, continues to expand the availability of its flagship product, CannaStrips™, within the California market.

CannaStrips™ availability continues to grow as planned and the positive consumer feedback is great to hear as the Company gains additional exposure in the recreational market throughout California. The Company continues to identify industry influencers and potential collaborative partners to realize the market potential of its discreet and effective CannaStrips™.

CSPA's team holds vendor days, trains retailers, and educates budtenders about the vast advantages that CannaStrips™ have over anything else on the store shelf. Casey Fenwick, the President of LDS, stated, "We are seeing the benefits of our customer focussed approach as the educated retailers and customers recommend our product thereby increasing sales and the speed of reorders. The affordability of CannaStrips™ immediately removes any consumer purchase apprehension and encourages traditional cannabis consumers to explore a new product and realize the social benefits of adding CannaStrips™ to their cannabis use. Continuing to gain market awareness is hugely beneficial as we approach critical mass and full market acceptance of CannaStrips™. The feedback from consumers is very positive on efficacy, ease of use, discretion and ability to use the product in nearly any social setting."

Below are 10 new dispensaries carrying CannaStrips™:

Patient Care First

Phenos

Doctors Choice

Silverstreak Delivery

Honest Choice

The Higher Conscience

The Peoples Remedy (McHenry)

LA Kush

Safe Capitol Compassion Co-Op

LPC Delivery

About CSPA Group Inc.



CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA Group manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and producing CannaStrips™ under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbia corporation.

About CannaStrips™

CannaStrips™ is formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This undetectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

information@lifestyledeliverysystems.com

