California Consumer Privacy Act Clears Major Hurdle: Submits 625,000 Signatures Statewide

"Today is a major step forward in our campaign, and an affirmation that California voters care deeply about the fundamental privacy protections provided in the California Consumer Privacy Act," said Alastair Mactaggart. "This initiative will give consumers a real choice about whether they want their private information bought and sold by companies they've never heard of, will help shine a light onto the business of data brokerage, and will empower California consumers to protect their sensitive personal information."

In April, Facebook made an about-face and dropped their opposition funding to the privacy measure after revelations that they had breached the data of 87 million of their own users.

Other corporations accused of major privacy violations are still funding opposition to the measure, including Google, AT&T, Comcast and Verizon.

A recent study by the University of California's International Computer Science Institute showed that a majority of Google Play Store applications studied "are potentially in violation" of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act 1998 (COPPA), which bans the collection of personal information for children under 13 in the United States.

*** B-Roll of signature submission to counties is available via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nztgzqsmn6sikku/Voter_Registration_B-Roll_V4.mp4?dl=0&m

About the California Consumer Privacy Act

The California Consumer Privacy Act on the ballot in November 2018 establishes new, groundbreaking consumer privacy rights and empowers consumers to take back control over their personal information.

The California Consumer Privacy Act:

Establishes the right to know what information big businesses are collecting about you, your devices and your children; Gives you the ability to tell companies to stop selling your personal information; and Empowers you to hold companies accountable for data breaches and breaking the law.

www.caprivacy.org

Paid for by Californians for Consumer Privacy.

Who funded this ad?

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-consumer-privacy-act-clears-major-hurdle-submits-625-000-signatures-statewide-300642204.html

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy