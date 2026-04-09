California Court of Appeal Reverses Suzuki Verdict and Orders New Trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unanimous decision, the California Court of Appeal reversed a jury verdict awarding plaintiff Thomas Joseph Soulliere damages of both compensatory and punitive in a crash involving alleged front brake failure on his Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, and remanded the case for a new trial. The California Court of Appeal excluded punitive damages from the new trial and ordered the plaintiff to reimburse Suzuki for its appellate costs.

The California Court of Appeal found that the trial court erred by excluding critical evidence from the investigating officer, who reported that the brakes "locked up" after the crash – a condition inconsistent with the recall cited by the plaintiff.

Suzuki is pleased with the decision and agrees with the Court of Appeal that the trial court should have admitted evidence rebutting Plaintiff's claims. While sympathizing with anyone injured in an accident, Suzuki maintains that Plaintiff's claims lack merit and looks forward to a retrial consistent with the appellate court's ruling.

Appellate counsel for Suzuki was Lisa Perrochet, John A. Taylor, Jr. and Curt Cutting of Horvitz & Levy LLP. Trial counsel were Randy Riggs and Jeff Mortier of FBT Gibbons (formerly Frost Brown Todd), Jordan Tabak of Bowman and Brooke and Kat Carrington of Burr & Forman.

Plaintiff's appellate counsel was Benjamin Siminou of Singleton Schreiber; trial counsel were Gabe Houston of Gordon & Partners and Robert T. Simon, Travis Davis and Tom Feher of The Simon Law Group.

SOURCE Suzuki Motor USA, LLC