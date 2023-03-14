California Court of Appeal Rules Historic Victory for California App-Based Drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Protect App-Based Drivers + Services (PADS) coalition released the following statement following a recent California Court of Appeal decision in Castellanos v. State of California:

"Today's ruling is a historic victory for the nearly 1.4 million drivers who rely on the independence and flexibility of app-based work to earn income and for the integrity of California's initiative system. The Appeals Court upheld the fundamental policy behind the measure – to protect the independent contractor status of app-based drivers in California while providing drivers with new benefits."

About Protect App-Based Drivers & Services (PADS) Coalition

The Protect App-Based Drivers & Services (PADS) coalition, formerly the Yes on Prop 22 coalition, is continuing to engage to ensure the will of California voters is upheld; to protect access to independent, app-based jobs; and to preserve the availability, affordability and reliability of on-demand app-based rideshare and delivery services that are essential to Californians and our economy.

Proposition 22 was supported by 60% of California voters, 120,000 drivers, and a diverse coalition of more than 140 groups including social justice, senior, community, business, veterans and many others.

SOURCE Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition (PADS)