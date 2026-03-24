California Crafted Men's Grooming Brand, BYRD Hair Partners with One of the World's Most Accomplished Waterman, Kai Lenny

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYRD Grooming announces they are the official hair care sponsor of Kai Lenny, the world-renowned professional surfer, big-wave pioneer, and Hawaiian waterman beginning this February. The partnership brings together BYRD's laid-back, performance driven grooming ethos with Kai's unparalleled versatility, authenticity, and deep connection to the ocean. Lenny is joining as an official brand ambassador and sponsored athlete, alongside longtime partners including Hurley, Red Bull, and TAG Heuer.

BYRD Hair Partners with Kai Lenny BYRD Big Wave Matte Texture Spray

As part of the collaboration, Kai Lenny will be the face of the brand's Big Wave Texture Spray, a hero product that launched this year. The natural partnership combines grooming and ocean culture and celebrates beach hair in a bottle. The Sea Salt Surf spray is a texturizing styling spritz. With sea salt and coconut water, this combo adds natural shine and volume with a beach vibe. Texturizing Surfspray was designed to create beach hair texture while maintaining healthy shine and hydration.

Born and raised on Maui, Kai Lenny is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished water athletes of his generation, including big-wave surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, kiteboarding, and foiling. His fearless approach, respect for the ocean, and commitment to performance align seamlessly with BYRD's mission to create grooming essentials designed for life in and out of the water.

"Kai represents everything BYRD stands for, which includes authenticity, performance, and a deep respect for the ocean," said Chase Wilson, Founder of BYRD. "He's not just a surfer; he's a true waterman whose lifestyle demands products that work as hard as he does."

About BYRD Hair

BYRD offers a complete range of award-winning formulas tried & tested in the barber shop and designed to keep you looking slick from beach to street, morning to night. BYRD hatched in 2012 when professional surfer and Newport Beach, California native Chase "Big Bird" Wilson set out to create a modern-day pomade. Using only the highest quality natural ingredients for its functional formulas, BYRD elevates the daily grooming routine with premium options that deliver effortless results. Visit byrdhair.com to find out more about our collections and partners.

For press inquiries, imagery, or interview requests, please contact:

Alana Wodnicki

646-228-9018

[email protected]

SOURCE BYRD Hair