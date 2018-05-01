California Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants Benefiting Students Across Los Angeles County

Daniela Fritz , Leichman Career Prep & Transition Center, Reseda

, Leichman Career Prep & Transition Center, Phillip Goehle , Edgewood , West Covina

, , Claudia Jessel , Belvedere Middle School, Los Angeles

, Belvedere Middle School, Kristine Kilgore , James Jordan Middle School , Winnetka

, , Margaret Miller , Willenberg Special Education Center, San Pedro

, Willenberg Special Education Center, Pilar Munoz , King Middle School , Los Angeles

, , Marisela Padilla , Ellen Ochoa Learning Center, Cudahy

, Ellen Ochoa Learning Center, Michelle Choi Swensson , Carson Street Elementary, Carson

, Carson Street Elementary, Carson Michael Yamashiro , Walnut High School, Walnut

, Walnut High School, Walnut Martin Yaney , PUC Lakeview Charter HS, Sylmar

"California Credit Union is honored to continue our commitment to Los Angeles schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms."

The credit union grants were used to help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities, such as:

Combating school violence

Student recognition/affirmation

Community sustainability

Peer-based socialization for special education students

Solar energy

Plant/animal life cycles

Aquaponic agriculture

Butterfly lifecycles

Non-fiction reading resources

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $65,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout Los Angeles and San Diego. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles and San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. Visit ccu.com for more information.

