California Credit Union Delivers Back-to-School Supplies to Local Students

Community Donations Help Prepare Families for the New School Year Through NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Partnership

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of local students will head back to school this fall better prepared thanks to the generosity of California Credit Union members, employees and the community. The credit union recently delivered an extensive donation of backpacks, filled supply pouches and thousands of classroom essentials to the Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA as part of NBC4 and Telemundo 52's annual Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas campaign.

(L-R) California Credit Union employees Walter Ramirez, Facilities; Claudia Gutierrez, Asset Management; and Fred Keys, Administrative Services, stand with backpacks and school supplies donated through the credit union’s annual drive in support of NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas campaign.

The backpacks and supplies were collected during California Credit Union's month-long school supply drive held at branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The donations will be distributed to local students and families served by the Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA, helping ensure they have the essential supplies needed to begin the school year with confidence.

"Starting the school year with the right supplies can make a meaningful difference for students and their families," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and helped make this year's drive a success. Together with NBC4, Telemundo 52 and the YMCA, we're helping local students begin the school year ready to learn and thrive."

The annual school supply drive is part of California Credit Union's ongoing commitment to supporting education and strengthening the communities it serves. Now in its fourth year, the partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 has helped provide thousands of backpacks and school supplies to students across Southern California.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas campaign helps students receive the supplies they need for the new academic year while supporting youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. California Credit Union is proud to partner with the stations each year to help remove barriers to learning and give local students a strong start to the school year.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union