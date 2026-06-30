California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive In Association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52

All Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of School Supplies for Local Students

GLENDALE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a school supply drive in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive, inviting the community to help local students begin the new academic year prepared, confident and ready to learn.

Now in its fourth year, the partnership collects new school supplies for local students, with donations accepted at California Credit Union branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties through July 31.

Community members can participate by dropping off new school supplies at any California Credit Union branch in Los Angeles and Orange counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here. Donations will be distributed to students during a special community event at the Southeast Rio Vista YMCA on August 5.

"Something as simple as a backpack, notebook or box of pencils can help a student feel more prepared and confident on the first day of school," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're proud to support NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools campaign and help bring the community together to make the new school year brighter for local students."

Most-needed school supplies include:

Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens, pencils, markers and crayons

Binders/folders

Paper/graph paper

Rulers, erasers, glue sticks and other classroom essentials

The public can also support the campaign by donating at nbcla.com/supportingourschools. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found here.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students receive the supplies they need for the new academic year. From July 20 through August 11, viewers and the public are invited to support the campaign by making a donation to fund youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. To learn more or donate, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union