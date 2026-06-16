California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to 20 Southern California Students

GLENDALE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation has awarded 20 $1,000 scholarships to students in Los Angeles and Orange counties through its annual College Scholarship Program. The program recognizes students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and a strong commitment to serving their communities.

L/R: California Credit Union VP/West LA Branch Manager Richard Cowell presents a California Credit Union Foundation scholarship to Susan Miller Dorsey High School graduate Ashton Johnson, with Susan Miller Dorsey High School Principal Orlando M. Johnson. Ashton will attend Loyola Marymount University studying Business Management in the fall.

"Each year, we're inspired by the drive and purpose these students bring to their education and their communities," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "They're not only pursuing their own goals, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support their continued success and the positive impact they will have in the years ahead."

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Recipient School City Rosa Ayala Ramon Cortines Visual and Performing Arts High School Los Angeles Kylie Bailey Iovine and Young Center IDTE Magnet Carson Renu Dommeti Burbank High School Burbank Luc Esuibel West High School Torrance Christine Garcia Mt. San Antonio College San Dimas Peace Gbeworo King Drew Magnet High School Los Angeles Anaiyah Harris Dr. Richard A. Vladovic Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy Gardena Nolan Ito Bishop Montgomery High School Torrance Stephanie Ivy California State University, Fullerton Glendale Ashton Johnson Susan Miller Dorsey High School Los Angeles Saela Johnson King Drew Magnet High School Carson Advait Kaimal Granada Hills Charter High School Simi Valley Greta Larson Culver City High School Culver City Noel Marin San Pedro High School San Pedro Jonathan Mcphee Valencia High School Valencia Lucas Oishi West High School Torrance Kenya Okasisi The SEED School of Los Angeles County Los Angeles Anahi Plazola Palisades Charter High School Los Angeles Stephanie Ramos Grover Cleveland Charter High School Van Nuys James Toche St. Francis High School San Marino

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $485,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura counties.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union