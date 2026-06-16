California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to 20 Southern California Students

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California Credit Union

Jun 16, 2026, 11:18 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation has awarded 20 $1,000 scholarships to students in Los Angeles and Orange counties through its annual College Scholarship Program. The program recognizes students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and a strong commitment to serving their communities.

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L/R: California Credit Union VP/West LA Branch Manager Richard Cowell presents a California Credit Union Foundation scholarship to Susan Miller Dorsey High School graduate Ashton Johnson, with Susan Miller Dorsey High School Principal Orlando M. Johnson. Ashton will attend Loyola Marymount University studying Business Management in the fall.
L/R: California Credit Union VP/West LA Branch Manager Richard Cowell presents a California Credit Union Foundation scholarship to Susan Miller Dorsey High School graduate Ashton Johnson, with Susan Miller Dorsey High School Principal Orlando M. Johnson. Ashton will attend Loyola Marymount University studying Business Management in the fall.

"Each year, we're inspired by the drive and purpose these students bring to their education and their communities," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "They're not only pursuing their own goals, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support their continued success and the positive impact they will have in the years ahead."

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Recipient

School

City

Rosa Ayala

Ramon Cortines Visual and Performing Arts High School

Los Angeles

Kylie Bailey

Iovine and Young Center IDTE Magnet

Carson

Renu Dommeti

Burbank High School

Burbank

Luc Esuibel

West High School

Torrance

Christine Garcia

Mt. San Antonio College

San Dimas

Peace Gbeworo

King Drew Magnet High School

Los Angeles

Anaiyah Harris

Dr. Richard A. Vladovic Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy

Gardena

Nolan Ito

Bishop Montgomery High School

Torrance

Stephanie Ivy

California State University, Fullerton

Glendale

Ashton Johnson

Susan Miller Dorsey High School

Los Angeles

Saela Johnson

King Drew Magnet High School

Carson

Advait Kaimal

Granada Hills Charter High School

Simi Valley

Greta Larson

Culver City High School

Culver City

Noel Marin

San Pedro High School

San Pedro

Jonathan Mcphee

Valencia High School

Valencia

Lucas Oishi

West High School

Torrance

Kenya Okasisi

The SEED School of Los Angeles County

Los Angeles

Anahi Plazola

Palisades Charter High School

Los Angeles

Stephanie Ramos

Grover Cleveland Charter High School

Van Nuys

James Toche

St. Francis High School

San Marino

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $485,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura counties.

About California Credit Union Foundation
California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union

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