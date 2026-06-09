California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grants To Local Teachers For Innovative Classroom Projects

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California Credit Union

Jun 09, 2026, 11:42 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From STEM-based water rocket experiments to ASL learning programs and aerial drone workshops, California Credit Union Foundation is helping bring innovative classroom ideas to life through its Spring 2026 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its ongoing support for education, the Foundation awarded 18 grants to fund classroom projects in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Since launching the program in 2012, more than $235,000 has been given to support creative, hands-on learning initiatives led by local educators.

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L/R: South Gate’s Willow Elementary School Principal Pedro Jimenez, Teacher Grant Recipient Maria Salazar, and Instructional Aide Adriana Carreno receive a California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant from California Credit Union VP School & Community Development Gloria Rogers. The grant will provide live caterpillar sets for TK–first grade classrooms, giving students a hands-on opportunity to observe the butterfly life cycle and release the butterflies into the school garden.
L/R: South Gate’s Willow Elementary School Principal Pedro Jimenez, Teacher Grant Recipient Maria Salazar, and Instructional Aide Adriana Carreno receive a California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant from California Credit Union VP School & Community Development Gloria Rogers. The grant will provide live caterpillar sets for TK–first grade classrooms, giving students a hands-on opportunity to observe the butterfly life cycle and release the butterflies into the school garden.

"What makes this program so meaningful is the creativity and intention behind each of these projects," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "From hands-on STEM experiences to programs that build connection and inclusion, these teachers are finding new ways to engage their students and bring learning to life. We're proud to support their ideas and the lasting impact they have in the classroom."

The Spring 2026 Teacher Grant recipients include educators from a wide range of schools and grade levels, each bringing a unique project to their classroom:

Grant Recipient

School

Project Name

City

Denise Anderson

Compton High School

Special Education Transition

Compton

Kelly Bergin

Broad Avenue Elementary School

Once Upon A Classroom Library

Wilmington

Veronica Bonilla

Coldwater Canyon Elementary School

Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow

North Hollywood

Brenda Corona

Toluca Lake Elementary School

The Comfy Classroom Collective

North Hollywood

Marine Davtyan        

Benjamin Franklin High School

Attendance Matters

Highland Park

Talia Dotson

Eastside High School

Regenerative Futures

Lancaster

Monika Duque

Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning & Urban Design

Home Connection Backpacks

Los Angeles

Brenda Enciso

Venice High School

From Classroom to Career: Building Real-World Skills for Students with Disabilities

Los Angeles

Juan Gomez

Marshall High School

Sports Medicine Gallery Walk

Los Angeles

Lourdes Jovel

San Jose Street Elementary School

Westward Expansion

Mission Hills

Jennifer King

Girls Academic Leadership Academy

Ancestry Watercolor

Los Angeles

Sonia Mohamad

Alta Loma Elementary & Spanish Dual Language Academy

Fleece Tie Blanket

Los Angeles

Naira Panasyan

Northridge Academy High School

History Museum Night

Northridge

Felix Quiñonez

Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary School

Anxiety Reducing Program

Los Angeles

Maria Salazar

Willow Elementary School

Butterfly Life Cycle Projects

South Gate

Loren Scott

Mark Twain Middle School

Rock It with Rockets!

Los Angeles

Nicole Walker

Carlson Home Hospital School

ASL Learning Project

North Hollywood

Ricardo Williams

Arroyo Valley High School

Aerial Drone Workshop

San Bernardino

Through programs like the Teacher Grant initiative, California Credit Union Foundation continues to support educators and expand opportunities for students across the communities it serves.

About California Credit Union Foundation
California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union

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