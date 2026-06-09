California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grants To Local Teachers For Innovative Classroom Projects

GLENDALE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From STEM-based water rocket experiments to ASL learning programs and aerial drone workshops, California Credit Union Foundation is helping bring innovative classroom ideas to life through its Spring 2026 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its ongoing support for education, the Foundation awarded 18 grants to fund classroom projects in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Since launching the program in 2012, more than $235,000 has been given to support creative, hands-on learning initiatives led by local educators.

L/R: South Gate’s Willow Elementary School Principal Pedro Jimenez, Teacher Grant Recipient Maria Salazar, and Instructional Aide Adriana Carreno receive a California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant from California Credit Union VP School & Community Development Gloria Rogers. The grant will provide live caterpillar sets for TK–first grade classrooms, giving students a hands-on opportunity to observe the butterfly life cycle and release the butterflies into the school garden.

"What makes this program so meaningful is the creativity and intention behind each of these projects," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "From hands-on STEM experiences to programs that build connection and inclusion, these teachers are finding new ways to engage their students and bring learning to life. We're proud to support their ideas and the lasting impact they have in the classroom."

The Spring 2026 Teacher Grant recipients include educators from a wide range of schools and grade levels, each bringing a unique project to their classroom:

Grant Recipient School Project Name City Denise Anderson Compton High School Special Education Transition Compton Kelly Bergin Broad Avenue Elementary School Once Upon A Classroom Library Wilmington Veronica Bonilla Coldwater Canyon Elementary School Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow North Hollywood Brenda Corona Toluca Lake Elementary School The Comfy Classroom Collective North Hollywood Marine Davtyan Benjamin Franklin High School Attendance Matters Highland Park Talia Dotson Eastside High School Regenerative Futures Lancaster Monika Duque Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning & Urban Design Home Connection Backpacks Los Angeles Brenda Enciso Venice High School From Classroom to Career: Building Real-World Skills for Students with Disabilities Los Angeles Juan Gomez Marshall High School Sports Medicine Gallery Walk Los Angeles Lourdes Jovel San Jose Street Elementary School Westward Expansion Mission Hills Jennifer King Girls Academic Leadership Academy Ancestry Watercolor Los Angeles Sonia Mohamad Alta Loma Elementary & Spanish Dual Language Academy Fleece Tie Blanket Los Angeles Naira Panasyan Northridge Academy High School History Museum Night Northridge Felix Quiñonez Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary School Anxiety Reducing Program Los Angeles Maria Salazar Willow Elementary School Butterfly Life Cycle Projects South Gate Loren Scott Mark Twain Middle School Rock It with Rockets! Los Angeles Nicole Walker Carlson Home Hospital School ASL Learning Project North Hollywood Ricardo Williams Arroyo Valley High School Aerial Drone Workshop San Bernardino

Through programs like the Teacher Grant initiative, California Credit Union Foundation continues to support educators and expand opportunities for students across the communities it serves.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union