California Credit Union Foundation Invites Southern California Teachers to Apply for Fall Project Grants

** Foundation Encourages Local Educators to Bring Innovative Classroom Ideas to Life **

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation is now accepting applications for its fall Teacher Grant program, designed to support innovative classroom projects that enhance student learning. Through the program, 10 grants of $500 each will be awarded to teachers in September to help fund creative, impactful educational initiatives.

The grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, as well as active teachers who are California Credit Union members*. Proposed projects should have clear learning objectives, demonstrate creativity and the potential to address a specific classroom or academic need.

"Some of the most memorable learning experiences begin with a teacher's creative idea," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "Through our Teacher Grant program, we are proud to help educators bring those ideas to life and give students new opportunities to explore, experiment and connect with learning in meaningful ways."

Teachers can review the program guidelines and apply online here. The application deadline is September 12, 2026.

Since the program's launch in 2012, $235,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California. The Foundation's spring grants supported a wide range of projects, including STEM-based water rocket experiments, American Sign Language learning programs and aerial drone workshops, among others.

A non-profit charitable corporation, California Credit Union Foundation supports long-term community empowerment by focusing on four key areas: Investing in its communities and youth, supporting educators and schools, promoting financial literacy and honoring our service members.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

*California and North Island Credit Union employees, volunteers, its agencies and subsidiaries, and their families are not eligible.

SOURCE California Credit Union