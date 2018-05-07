California Dairies, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America and Land O'Lakes, Inc. Announce Unified Support of the California Federal Milk Marketing Order

Since the very beginning the three cooperatives collaborated to create a potential California Federal Milk Marketing Order as a means of helping the state's dairy farmers receive more equitable, market-based milk prices.

"Three years ago, farmer leaders of our cooperatives agreed to work toward a change in the regulatory structure, one that would benefit California dairy farm families. Following careful consideration of the final decision issued by USDA, we believe the proposal will better address disparities between farm gate prices in California and the rest of the nation. It is our pleasure to now conclude this administrative process with joint support for the proposed Federal Order language," said the three cooperatives in a joint statement.

After USDA's release of the final decision on March 30, the three cooperatives held educational sessions for their member-owners to provide an overview of the final decision, address specific questions and discuss their voting preferences. Each of the cooperatives then participated in bloc voting, meaning a single affirmative vote from each cooperative represents the voting cooperative's total membership in the state.

USDA will officially announce the results of the referendum in the coming weeks. If the results support approval of the CA-FMMO proposal, the new system is expected to be in place by November 1, 2018.

About California Dairies, Inc.:

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California producing 42 percent of California's milk. Co-owned by about 400 dairy producers who ship 16 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery. California Dairies' quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com.

About Dairy Farmers of America:

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is a national dairy marketing cooperative that serves and is owned by more than 14,500 members on more than 8,500 farms in 48 states, including more than 260 member farms in California and Nevada. DFA also is one of the country's most diversified manufacturers of dairy products, food components and ingredients, and is a leader in formulating and packaging shelf-stable dairy products. For more information, call 1-888-DFA-MILK (332-6455) or visit dfamilk.com.

About Land O' Lakes, Inc.:

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2017 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 209 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 96 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

