California Dairy Families and Raley's Food For Families Partner to Deliver Nutritious Milk and Dairy Foods to Families Facing Food Insecurity

TRACY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In California, over 3 million households face food insecurity. In honor of June as National Dairy Month, the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) has announced a partnership with Raley's Food For Families program to deliver milk and dairy foods to nourish families in need.

California dairy farmer Maureen Lemos kicks off the Raley's Food For Families Do Good with Dairy campaign

Throughout the month of June, California dairy families, through the CMAB, will match customer in-store and online Food For Families donations, dollar-for-dollar (up to $30,000) to provide California dairy products to feeding programs. Prompts with the "Do Good with Dairy" message will be shared through in-store signage and digital communications to alert consumers to the initiative. Part of the Real California Milk CADAIRY4GOOD program and Raley's well-known Food For Families charitable organization, the partnership is part of an ongoing commitment from both to providing resources to food banks and feeding programs to increase access to nutritious foods.

California Agriculture Secretary, Karen Ross, shared: "Despite California's leading position worldwide in food production, far too many people here are food insecure, and we must change that. I applaud the efforts of the California Milk Advisory Board and Raley's to help feed hungry families."

"As a California dairy farmer, it's important that all families have access to milk, one of the most nutritious foods available," said Maureen Lemos who, with her husband, dairies in the Waterford area. "This partnership not only provides valuable resources where they are needed most, it also helps to raise awareness of the importance of dairy foods for nourishing families and communities."

Milk donations will be distributed to 12 Food For Family partner food banks – Alameda County Community Food Bank, Central California Food Bank, Food Bank for Monterey County, Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Placer Food Bank, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, Second Harvest of the Greater Valley, and Yolo Food Bank.

"Currently, folks experiencing hunger is at an all-time high. Milk donations our community will receive thanks to the charitable efforts of Raley's and California's dairy families are truly a blessing," said Blake Young, President/CEO at Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. "We are grateful for this wonderful support."

With help from customers, vendors, and Raley's team members, Raley's Food For Families has provided millions of meals to local families. Raley's absorbs all administrative costs, maximizing the impact of every donation.

"We are excited to partner with Real California Milk to bring dairy products to our food bank partners," Zoe Edwards, Raley's Food For Families Operations Specialist. "Year-around we accept donations to Food For Families to help alleviate hunger in our communities. Dairy is an important food group, providing nutrients and additional sources of protein to our food bank partners and their clients."

The CADAIRY4GOOD platform focuses on increasing access to nourishing dairy foods for individuals and families throughout California through partnerships to pilot programs to deliver product and refrigeration resources to the state's food banks and feeding programs.

California is the number one dairy state. Its 1,100 family dairy farms are focused on delivering the wholesome goodness of California milk while creating a greener, more sustainable future for dairy in the state.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Raley's Food For Families

Raley's Food For Families is a registered 501(c)3 organization providing food to Feeding America food banks and their network of partner agencies. The year-round program serves the communities of Northern California and Western Nevada through Raley's, Bel Air Market, Nob Hill Foods and Raley's ONE Market locations.

Raley's Food For Families began as a holiday food drive in 1986 and was founded by Co-Chairman and Owner Joyce Raley Teel and CEO emeritus Charles Collings. In the past 33 years, the organization has raised over $59 million and 44 million pounds of fresh wholesome food. With a long commitment to local communities, Raley's Food For Families continues to grow and thrive as an organization dedicated to health and happiness for those experiencing food insecurity. Raley's covers one hundred percent of the administrative costs for the non-profit, meaning all donations go directly to the food bank partners.

