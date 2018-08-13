California Dental Group of Brea Hosts FREE Dental Day

BREA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Dental Corporation, doing business as California Dental Group of Brea is hosting a FREE Dental Care Day at their office located at 2820 E Imperial Highway, Brea CA 92821. Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Morgan announced the FREE Dental Day saying, "Morgan Dental Group has been a leading dental provider in and around Orange County for the better part of 20 years. Starting with our Brea location, we will pick a day each year when our offices, providers and staff will give back to the community by providing FREE dental exams, x-rays, oral cancer screening and orthodontia evaluations to improve the oral health and smiles for those who miss out on regular oral health screenings!"

California Dental Group of Brea has chosen August 18, 2018 as their FREE Dental Day from 7:30am – 7:30pm. "Our team is prepared for a wonderful day of community service," said Fred Medina, Office Manager, "We will be open for 12 hours, so we can see as many patients as possible."

Dr. Tamer Elnagger, Dr. Jason Morgan, Dr. Yong Soo Chang and Dr. Dina Mattar will be ready to see patients from 7:30am to 7:30 pm to provide the following services for FREE: Dental exams, x-rays, oral cancer screening, basic cleaning and simple tooth extractions. Patients who need additional treatment will receive substantial discounts.

Dr. Luis Pinto will be available from 3pm to 7:30pm to do complete orthodontia evaluations. Adolescents and adults who qualify will be able to get their braces and treatment for 50% off!

California Dental Group of Brea is the dental team trusted by the residents of Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, and Yorba Linda to handle their comprehensive oral health and cosmetic dentistry. For more information about FREE Dental Day, go to www.FREEDentalDay.info. Participants can register their mobile phone number or email to register for priority placement.

Morgan Dental accepts most HMO and PPO insurance and NOW ACCEPTS DENTI-CAL.

