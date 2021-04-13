California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Goes Live with New Statewide Licensing Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has gone live with the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) portal, an application that enables alcoholic beverage servers, licensees, and training providers to ensure compliance with mandatory training requirements.

The RBS portal provides customized access based on user roles and was established with the goal of providing alcohol servers the necessary skills to responsibly serve alcoholic beverages and mitigate alcohol-related harm in California communities.

Since the establishment of the RBS Training Program Act, the California Department of Technology and ABC have been working to ensure alignment and compliance with the new legislation, which is effective July 1, 2022. Key parameters of the legislation, which aims to ensure that those who serve alcohol are properly trained and educated, call for the implementation of mandatory training, as well as the development and regulation of standards for the approval of RBS training providers.

The new RBS portal will serve as a state-of-the-art platform for addressing the legislation's new licensing and educational requirements, which impact an estimated 1 million workers across the state.

HTG, which has a proven track record of delivering critical information systems to state governments, was selected by ABC to design and build the information infrastructure that will support the legislation's implementation.

Additionally, HTG is one of just six supplier partners under the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contracting arm that has been awarded a Master Agreement for the development, licensing, implementation and operation of modular based Provider Services software solutions.

"State governments need reliable technology partners that quickly and efficiently build software solutions to enable them to better serve their key stakeholders," said Tommy Swider, Executive Vice President of Professional Services, HHS Technology Group. "We are proud to collaborate with the state of California to support comprehensive training and education for alcoholic beverage servers."

