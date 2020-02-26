California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Taps HHS Technology Group to Modernize Statewide Licensing Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it has been awarded a multiyear contract through a transparent application process to develop and deploy a new business application: The Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) application will be provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

As a leader in modular software solutions and agile software development, HTG has been selected to provide ABC with a state-of-the-art platform for addressing new licensing and educational requirements that impact an estimated 1 million workers across the state. Since the establishment of the RBS Training Program Act, the California Department of Technology and ABC have been working to ensure alignment and compliance with the new legislation, which is effective July 1, 2021. Key parameters of the legislation, which aims to ensure that those who serve alcohol are properly trained and educated, call for the implementation of mandatory training, as well as the development and regulation of standards for the approval of RBS training providers.

HTG, which has a proven track record of delivering critical information systems to state governments, was selected by ABC to design and build the information infrastructure that will support the legislation's implementation.

Additionally, HTG is one of just six supplier partners under the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contracting arm that has been awarded a Master Agreement for the development, licensing, implementation and operation of modular based Provider Services software solutions.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com

