California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Selects Paradigm Education Solutions' Courseware to Support Inmate Education

Paradigm's Benchmark Series and SNAP assessment and training platform will be used within 35 correctional facilities throughout California. Through this adoption, thousands of inmates will achieve the skills and knowledge needed to effectively use Microsoft® Word, Excel and PowerPoint—three applications widely used in hundreds of occupations across a variety of industries.

"Putting inmates on pathways to academic and employment success is critical to reducing recidivism and preparing them for a successful reentry. By adopting Paradigm's courseware, CDCR is investing in a solution that uses in-demand, skills-based training to drive rehabilitation," said Michael Valdez, director of career and technical education at the CDCR Office of Correctional Education.



Throughout the United States, initiatives to improve prison education have gained traction, with policymakers and secondary and postsecondary institutions increasingly partnering to enhance and improve the educational opportunities for individuals who are incarcerated or recently released.

"With the adoption of Paradigm's courseware—which is widely used in community colleges and career schools throughout the United States—CDCR is taking significant steps to ensure its prison population has access to exceptional education and training programs. We applaud their commitment to learning and rehabilitation, and we look forward to supporting the CDCR staff in this innovative and important effort," said Scott Burns, vice president of sales and marketing at Paradigm.

