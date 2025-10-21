California Department of Pesticide Regulation publishes final review of Plant Health Care's PHC68949, a new solution for nematode protection

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Health Care, Inc. (PHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of PI Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce a significant milestone in the development of a new solution for nematode protection. On the 9th of October, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) published the results of its final review for the PHC68949 label which kicked off the public comment period. This brings the company one step closer to providing an important and innovative new biological pest control tool to California growers. Notice of Proposed and Final Decisions and Public Reports

PHC68949 is the newest product from PHC's PREtec (Plant Response Elicitor Technology) platform. PHC68949 is unique in being the first effective foliar applied product for nematode management. It activates the plant's natural defense systems to deliver dual action activity: the Shield, which strengthens roots and reinforces cell walls to prevent nematode penetration, and the Spear, resulting from root exudate production that reduces egg hatching and blocks juvenile feeding.

"We thank the state of California for the timely release of the label review and hope to achieve the same from the U.S. EPA," said Jagresh Rana, CEO, Plant Health Care, Inc.

Gary Obenauf, Executive Director, California Specialty Crops Council says, "California specialty crop growers face numerous pest pressures. We are excited that our members will likely soon have a safe and innovative tool to control destructive nematodes."

