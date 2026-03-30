California Design Den Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award Winner

400 Thread Count Cotton Sateen Sheet Set Earns Recognition in the "Cost-Savings Cotton" Category for Outperforming Sheets at Quadruple the Price

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Design Den announced today that its Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Thread Count Sheet Set has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Awards, recognized in the "Cost-Savings Cotton" category. The full list of award winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2026.

The Good Housekeeping Seal, earned by California Design Den's Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Sheet Set through independent evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab. California Design Den Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, winner of the Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award in the "Cost-Savings Cotton" category.

The Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Sheet Set is made from 100% long-staple cotton in a smooth sateen weave, offering a balanced feel between soft and crisp with substantial weight. Available in more than 30 shades and patterns, the complete sheet set includes a flat sheet, a deep-pocket fitted sheet with all-around elastic, and pillowcases — and has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal through independent evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

In its testing, the Good Housekeeping Institute found that the Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Sheet Set outperformed sheets at quadruple its price. The material earned a perfect score in pilling-resistance tests, with no fiber balls forming on the surface. Lab analysts noted the sheets can be washed in warm water for more thorough cleaning. Consumer testers praised the weight and quality of the fabric, its smooth feel and sheen, and described the sheets as "incredibly soft" and "luxurious to sleep in."

"Our customers are smart shoppers — they comparison shop, they read reviews, and they want to know why something is worth buying," said Deepak Mehrotra, Founder & CEO of California Design Den. "Being recognized by the Good Housekeeping Institute for exactly the things we've always stood for — real quality, honest value, and sheets that hold up wash after wash — means everything to this team."

The fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tested hundreds of bedding products to find Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Award winners. Using specialized equipment, they conducted evaluations to assess factors like fabric strength, pilling resistance, shrinkage after laundering, and more. Lab experts enlisted more than 800 sleep testers to use these products in their own homes, and they gave feedback on comfort, support, ease of use, and sleep quality. Judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability to choose these winners.

The California Design Den Everyday Ease Sateen 400 Sheet Set is available on Amazon, at californiadesignden.com, and at major retail partners including Target, Macy's, Walmart and Kohl's.

About California Design Den

California Design Den is a family-owned bedding brand headquartered in San Ramon, California, with over 20 years of manufacturing heritage. We make our own sheets in our family operated facilities — and that means we can deliver the quality customers expect at a price that's honest and fair. Our Cotton Sateen collection has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal and is available across Amazon, DTC, and major national retailers.

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SOURCE California Design Den