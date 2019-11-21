California Designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano Lands Major Book Deal After Winning International Design Award

By 2018, after only a decade in business, Ohara Davies-Gaetano became one of the youngest recipients of the international Andrew Martin Design award – an accolade that is usually reserved for more seasoned designers . Considered the 'Oscars of the design world' prestigious past recipients include Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kit Kemp, Axel Vervoordt, and Jamie Drake. Ohara Davies-Gaetano's inclusion to that stellar list has proved to be a major turning point in her international visibility.

It didn't take long for the New York publishing community to take notice of Ohara Davies-Gaetano's award winning work. Within months of receiving the design award, Rizzoli International, the leading publisher of fashion, interior design, art and architecture, offered Ohara Davies-Gaetano a publishing deal. Currently in development, the book will take readers on a journey through Ohara Davies-Gaetano's fascinating background growing up in Greenwich Village with artist parents to living in Mexico and Central America, and studying in London. Readers will take a deep dive into a wide range of work from a sleek, modern house in Los Angeles to an iconic cliffside retreat with Moorish influences and 18th century antiques.

While her firm is California-based, Ohara Davies-Gaetano divides her time between homes in Laguna Beach and Los Angeles, Montana and the Caribbean while her projects take her around the globe.

For those who can't wait for the book's release, a visit to Ohara Davies-Gaetano's website or her Instagram will reveal inspiring and imaginative designs, along with a peek at her fascinating lifestyle and travels.

