California Divorce Mediation Center Unveils Modern Website Redesign

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Divorce Mediation Center (CDMC), a leading provider of divorce mediation services in Orange County and California, proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website, cadivorcemediationcenter.com. The new site reflects owner Todd Coulston's commitment to making the divorce‑mediation process easier to understand and more accessible for couples seeking a peaceful alternative to litigation.

A New Look That Puts Families First

The refreshed website provides a streamlined user experience with clear navigation, simplified contact forms and a mobile‑responsive design. Visitors will notice an inviting layout that speaks to the firm's mission of saving couples time, money and emotional stress. The site now features an expanded "Why Choose Us" section, explaining how the Center provides couples with a clear roadmap of the divorce process and keeps them informed every step of the way. This transparency has earned the center a reputation for guiding clients toward fair divorces without war, a message echoed throughout the new pages.

Enhanced Online Consultation Capabilities

One of the highlights of the redesign is the fully integrated online‑consultation platform. Couples can now schedule a free initial consultation directly through the website. CDMC conducts its entire mediation process via secure video conferencing, ensuring convenience and privacy. The first session provides an opportunity for mediators to learn about each client's unique circumstances, discuss goals and outline financial disclosures. If a tentative agreement is reached, a draft Stipulated Judgment is prepared for the parties' review.

Serving the Orange County Community and Beyond

Todd Coulston founded the center after more than two decades of practicing family law in California. He built his career handling complex child‑custody cases, high‑asset marital estates and even appellate matters. After closing his litigation practice, he decided to devote his full attention to mediation so that families could resolve disputes confidentially and cost‑effectively. Having successfully mediated hundreds of cases, Coulston now focuses on delivering personalized mediation services. The new website underscores this mission by highlighting how the center saves couples time and money and reduces stress by keeping them out of court.

While headquartered in Orange County, CDMC provides divorce mediation services across California. The redesigned site emphasizes that the firm can serve clients throughout the state and even internationally through video conferencing. This flexibility makes it easy for couples in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and beyond to work with an experienced divorce mediator, regardless of location.

Comprehensive Resources for Couples

Beyond improved usability, the new site offers a variety of educational resources. Visitors will find detailed explanations of the mediation process, including how financial documents and settlement discussions are handled. An expanded FAQ section clarifies the role of a neutral mediator and explains that mediation is a voluntary process where the mediator facilitates discussions but does not make decisions. Blog posts cover topics such as co‑parenting, asset division and the benefits of resolving family‑law matters without litigation.

Statement from Todd Coulston

"After years of helping families navigate the court system, I saw firsthand the toll that litigation takes on both finances and relationships," said Coulston. "Our new website reflects our goal of providing divorce mediation in Orange County and all of California that empowers couples to take control of their own settlements, avoid unnecessary conflict and focus on healing. We designed the site to be a welcoming, informative space where people can learn about mediation and decide if it's right for them."

About California Divorce Mediation Center

California Divorce Mediation Center is a full‑service mediation firm dedicated to helping couples resolve family‑law disputes without going to court. Founded by mediator Todd Coulston, the center draws on decades of experience and hundreds of successfully mediated cases. CDMC provides divorce mediation offering flexible video‑conference sessions and free initial consultations. The firm serves clients throughout California and beyond, with a particular focus on divorce mediation services in Orange County and throughout California.

SOURCE California Divorce Mediation Center