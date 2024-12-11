California DPR Removes Bee Statement and Accepts OxiDate 5.0, Fungicide & Bactericide, Label Amendment

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSafe Systems LLC, East Hartford, CT announces that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) accepted an OxiDate 5.0 label amendment. DPR removed the toxic to bees statement from the Environmental Hazards section and added new crops, pests and use directions. The EPA removed the toxic to bees statement from the federal label in March 2022.

Removal of the toxic to bees statement allows growers and PCAs to manage disease resistance, environmental risk, and meet customer sustainability requirements.

OxiDate 5.0, fungicide and bactericide

OxiDate 5.0 is powered by peroxyacetic acid (PAA) chemistry. PAA harnesses the unique mode of action (MOA) called oxidation to control plant disease inoculum on plant surfaces. Thus, OxiDate 5.0 reduces the initiation and spread of plant pathogenic causing organisms. Its crucial role in tank mixes provides a clean slate and resistance management for conventional, at risk, chemistries. After oxidizing crop disease pathogens, OxiDate 5.0 breaks down into harmless H 2 O, O 2 , and CO 2 . Since OxiDate 5.0 is maximum residue limit (MRL) exempt, it leaves no trace on crops or in the environment after application.

In tree nuts, OxiDate 5.0 is a cost-effective solution to control difficult-to-manage diseases. Sprays can be applied from pink bud until harvest. Labeled diseases include brown rot, blossom blight, shothole, scab, jacket rot, anthracnose, Alternaria leaf spot, Botryosphaeria, bacterial blight, bacterial cancer, and walnut blight.

OxiDate 5.0 is DPR registered for most crops grown in California. These include but are not limited to tree nuts, grapes, stone fruits, pome fruits, cucurbits, berries, and others. The recent label amendment also includes new use directions to control pathogens in water for pesticide spray solutions, dust abatement, preharvest clean-up sprays and automated harvest systems.

OxiDate 5.0 complements integrated pest management spray programs to help increase yield and grower ROI while easing operational stress.

For more information, visit DiscoverOxiDate.com or contact California representatives

Jay Sughroue PhD, (951) 719-9244 or Dan Trobaugh (209) 303-5497

SOURCE BioSafe Systems LLC