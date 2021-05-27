California Employment Law Firm Opens New San Diego Office

The new office will be located at 402 West Broadway, Emerald Plaza, Suite 400, San Diego, California, and legal assistance is available by appointment only. Due to COVID protocols, all appointments will be virtual until further notice. Call 858-956-7899 to schedule your free consultation.

Over the years, Davtyan Law Firm has become a leading provider of legal advice to California employees. Attorney Emil Davtyan and his team focus exclusively on helping California workers protect their employment rights and get the payments they have earned. Some of their practice areas include:

Wage & Hours Claims - California has strict laws regarding the amounts that workers must be paid and how many hours they can work. These laws change frequently and can be confusing. Let our experienced legal team help you get the pay you deserve.

If you are experiencing problems at your San Diego job and think you need legal help, give Davtyan Law Firm a call as soon as possible. With most legal cases, time is of the essence, so contacting an experienced San Diego employment lawyer as soon as possible is extremely important. When you call Davtyan Law Firm, one of the knowledgeable staff members will discuss your case and options moving forward. We help employees of all kinds including independent contractors, agricultural workers, corporate employees, and more.

Labor law violations can happen to anyone. Davtyan Law Firm wants to help San Diego and southern California workers hold employers accountable for their actions. If you need legal assistance, call the experienced employment law office of Davtyan Law Firm at 858-956-7899 to schedule your free consultation.

