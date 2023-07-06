California Energy Project Announces At Least $25 Million in Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Charging Infrastructure

EV commercial fleet users providing community benefits and meeting EnergIIZE equity criteria are encouraged to apply.

PASADENA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded by the California Energy Commission and administered by CALSTART, the Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Project will open its EV Jump Start funding lane on July 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. and will run through August 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

The EV Jump Start funding lane covers up to 75 percent of eligible infrastructure equipment and software costs for projects up to $750,000. Costs eligible for reimbursement include Level 2 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), DC Fast-Charge EVSE, charge management software, switchgears, electrical panel upgrades, wiring, conduit, and meters.

Prospective applicants include: Tribes, schools in disadvantaged or low-income communities, small businesses, minority-owned businesses, transit fleets serving disadvantaged or low-income communities, nonprofits, and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicle fleets in disadvantaged or low-income communities.

"We are thrilled to open this funding lane once again to California fleets and hope the increase in funding will attract new applicants throughout the state," says Alyssa Haerle, Director of Infrastructure Incentive Administration at CALSTART.

Applications will be accepted through an online Incentive Processing Center (IPC) the day the funding lane opens. Potential applicants can view the implementation manual now and visit the EnergIIZE website for more information and resources.

About CALSTART
A nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

About EnergIIZE
EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles is a CEC block grant project that provides infrastructure incentives for public and private fleets, owner/operators, school bus fleets, transit agencies, and public charging sites that plan to deploy battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.   

About the California Energy Commission
The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future for all. As the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, the Energy Commission is committed to reducing energy costs and environmental impacts of energy use while ensuring a safe, resilient, and reliable supply of energy.

