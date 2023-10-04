California Energy Project Announces Dates to Apply for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Public Charging Infrastructure Incentives

News provided by

CALSTART Inc

04 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

California Energy Commission's EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project's Public Charging funding lane is open to select commercial fleet users or station owners beginning in mid-October. 

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project's Public Charging funding lane will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on October 19, 2023, through 5 p.m. Pacific Time on November 3, 2023. This funding lane will offer up to $11.7 million in incentives and run concurrently with the EnergIIZE Project's Drayage Public Set-Aside lane. The lane is funded by the CEC and administered by CALSTART

Intended for applicants interested in deploying publicly accessible charging infrastructure for battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the Public Charging funding lane is competitive and scored on criteria demonstrating project readiness, cost effectiveness, and community benefit. It covers 75 percent of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $750,000 per project if EV Jump Start equity criteria is met, or 50 percent of costs up to a maximum of $500,000 per project, if the criteria is not met. Eligible EV equipment includes direct current fast chargers (DCFC), transformers (non-IOU territory), meter mains and circuit breaker panels, and demand-management equipment.  

Prospective applicants can submit applications for consideration through the online Incentive Processing Center (IPC) on EnergIIZE's website beginning on October 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

"With increased funding from the CEC for the EnergIIZE Project, we are thrilled to offer even more funds for this incentive program and look forward to seeing a surge of electric vehicle charging infrastructure installed for public and shared use across California," said Alyssa Haerle, CALSTART's Clean Fuels and Infrastructure, Director of Infrastructure Incentive Administration. 

The EnergIIZE Project offers millions of dollars in infrastructure incentives throughout the year and has three other incentive funding lanes: EV Fast Track, EV Jump Start, and Hydrogen. For more information, see the EnergIIZE website or contact [email protected]

About EnergIIZE 

EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles is a CEC block grant project that provides infrastructure incentives for public and private fleets, owner/operators, school bus fleets, transit agencies, and public charging sites that plan to deploy battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.    

SOURCE CALSTART Inc

