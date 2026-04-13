CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT DELIVERS LANDMARK VICTORY FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN NO SURPRISES ACT DISPUTE

Court Dismisses All Claims Against HaloMD and All Other Defendants; Affirms Congressional Intent to Shield IDR Process from Judicial Interference

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HaloMD celebrates a significant victory in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, after Magistrate Judge Karen E. Scott dismissed every claim brought against HaloMD and its co-defendants by Anthem Blue Cross of California (Anthem).

In a sweeping 22-page ruling, the Court found that Anthem's lawsuit, which sought to use a grab-bag of RICO, ERISA, fraud, and state law theories to collaterally attack the No Surprises Act (NSA) and awards issued under Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR), had no legal foundation and could not be salvaged or reintroduced by any amendment.

"The insurer playbook of delay, litigate, and intimidate is running out of pages," said Alla LaRoque, President of HaloMD. "We proudly work on behalf of nearly 20,000 healthcare providers practicing in medical groups large and small. HaloMD provides technology-enabled support and stands alongside providers who have already delivered patient care — and then been grossly underpaid or denied payment entirely by insurers — in pursuit of fair reimbursement through the IDR process."

"Anthem's brazen attempt to weaponize the federal courts and undo an arbitration process it simply doesn't like has been rejected in the clearest possible terms," said Patrick Velliky, Chief External Affairs Officer for HaloMD. "Their strategy backfired completely."

Court Affirms Finality of the IDR Process

At the heart of the ruling is a powerful affirmation of Congressional intent: the NSA's IDR process was designed to be the final mechanism for resolving surprise billing disputes, not a launching pad for sprawling federal litigation. The Court held that the NSA's limitations on judicial review preclude the courts from second-guessing IDR eligibility and award determinations, referring to one of Anthem's failed attempts to convince the Court otherwise as "a novel argument unsupported by any case law…"

"[Anthem's] theories are all end runs around the NSA's limits on judicial review," the Court stated, entirely rejecting each of Anthem's meritless arguments for why its claims should survive.

A Victory for the No Surprises Act

Justin Carangelo, General Counsel for HaloMD, called the ruling a broader win for the healthcare system. "The No Surprises Act was passed to protect patients and ensure fair reimbursement for out-of-network care. This decision defends the integrity of that system. We are grateful the Court recognized that allowing insurers to relitigate every unfavorable arbitration outcome in federal court would completely undermine Congressional intent."

"The IDR process is critical to ensuring physicians and specialty practices can obtain the fair and sustainable reimbursement they need to remain independent," said Scott LaRoque, CEO of HaloMD. "This ruling identifies Anthem's litigation for exactly what it was — a calculated attempt to bully providers into accepting unsustainable rates, driving them toward consolidation under the very insurance companies that refused to pay them fairly in the first place."

Since taking effect on January 1, 2022, the No Surprises Act has protected more than 30 million Americans from surprise medical bills. It was designed to eliminate the predatory insurance practice of strategically underpaying out-of-network providers and leaving patients legally exposed to pay the unexpected balance.

The NSA created the IDR process so that independent arbitrators could determine fair and sustainable payment between out-of-network providers and insurers, while holding patients completely harmless from any financial exposure greater than their in-network responsibility. That determination, once made, is final and binding by design. It is not an invitation for insurers to seek a second bite at the apple in federal court. This ruling ensures the law is applied as enacted.

The case is Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company et al. v. HaloMD LLC et al., Case No. 8:25-cv-01467-KES (C.D. Cal.)

About HaloMD

HaloMD is the leading authority in navigating Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) under the federal No Surprises Act and state balance-billing laws. Powered by proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and deep specialty expertise across emergency medicine, anesthesiology, radiology, surgery, and air ambulance, HaloMD advances fair and reasonable reimbursement and supports the long-term financial sustainability of healthcare organizations.

Privately held and founder-led, the company serves thousands of providers, from independent practices to hospitals and health systems, helping them maintain stable, predictable revenue so they can continue delivering the essential care their communities rely on.

SOURCE HaloMD