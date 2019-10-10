California Fire Foundation Announces $2 Million Partnership With Chevron

The California Fire Foundation today announced a four-year, $2 million partnership with Chevron that will continue underwriting the Foundation's unique direct victim assistance program – Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE). The new commitment, which doubles Chevron's previous contribution to the Foundation, will also help support other critical programs of the Foundation, including those related to fire safety and prevention.

"We are extremely grateful for Chevron's expanded commitment to support our Foundation and help all of those affected by fire and natural disaster," said Brian K. Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation. "This new partnership will ensure that fire victims will continue to get a hand up in times of peril and that those communities at risk can get the information and support they need to be fire safe."

Since 2014, Chevron has been a signature sponsor of SAVE, the Foundation's program bringing immediate, short-term relief to victims of fire or other natural disasters throughout California. The $250 SAVE cards are delivered directly by firefighters to victims of fire or other natural disasters, enabling them to buy basic necessities such as food, clothing or medicine when they are in most critical need. More than 56,000 people in California have received support in a time of need through the SAVE program.

"We've been proud to support the Foundation through the SAVE program, which has had such a profound impact on those whose lives are disrupted by fire and natural disaster," said Dale Walsh, Chevron's vice president of Corporate Affairs. "We are pleased to be able to increase our commitment to the California Fire Foundation for the next four years and continue our support for this valuable organization."

In addition to continuing support for SAVE, Chevron's partnership with the California Fire Foundation will also support the "Firefighters on Your Side" program, which brings critical safety information into underserved communities in multiple languages. The commitment will also help underwrite the Foundation's competitive Fire Prevention Grants, which help fund local fire prevention and preparedness needs in communities across the state.

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Contact: Carroll Wills, CA Fire Foundation (800) 890-3213; cwills@cpf.org

SOURCE California Fire Foundation

