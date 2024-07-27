SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Fire Foundation has activated 300 of its $250 Disaster Relief cash cards and is working to distribute them to survivors of the recent devastating Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties. The Foundation also provided $10,000 to the United Way of Northern California to support its critical 211 NorCal referral program.

The Foundation's activated cash cards provide more than $75,000 in rapid assistance to those in need. To distribute the cards, the Foundation is partnering with the Northern Valley Catholic Social Services in Oroville.

CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION DISASTER RELIEF PROVIDES MORE THAN $85,000 IN SUPPORT FOR SURVIVORS OF THE PARK FIRE Post this California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief program provides on-the-spot relief for fire victims through $250 cash cards

"In the midst of a destructive wildfire, it is vital we help those affected quickly and effectively," said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. "By partnering with community-based organizations like the Northern Valley Catholic Social Services and United Way of Northern California on the ground, we can distribute aid directly to those in urgent need."

The California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief program brings immediate, short-term relief in the form of a $250 cash card to survivors of fire or other disasters throughout California. The Disaster Relief cards provide immediate relief so they may purchase necessities such as medicine, food, gas, lodging, or clothing.

Since its beginning on Tuesday, July 24, the Park Fire has burned more than 239,000 acres and destroyed 134 structures.

For more information on the California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief program and how to support this vital program, visit www.cafirefoundation.org/programs/disaster-relief-programs .

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org .

Media Contact: DeeDee Garcia, CA Fire Foundation; (916) 906-3412; [email protected]

SOURCE California Fire Foundation