California Fire Foundation Restarts California Rises to Support Wildfire Recovery and Resilience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation, in partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom, have announced "California Rises," a bold new phase of wildfire recovery and resilience, providing relief and grants to communities devastated by catastrophic wildfires in the Los Angeles-area.

These programs, funded through Governor Newsom's "California Rises", aim to rebuild lives by addressing short, mid, and long-term community recovery needs. This initiative also provides opportunities for citizens to support through volunteering, collective action, and other community-driven efforts.

"This collaboration represents our unified commitment to building stronger, safer communities," said Brian K. Rice, Foundation Chair. "We are grateful for Governor Newsom and his continued partnership to support firefighters and the communities they protect."

The initiative reflects a longstanding partnership with Governor Newsom, whose administration has championed innovative policies to create a more fire-resilient California.

Since its launch in 2018, "California Rises" has enabled the Foundation to provide grants to 22 community organizations actively working to rebuild and revitalize neighborhoods devastated by major California wildfires.

Created in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.

