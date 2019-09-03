California Food Expo Names RangeMe's Brandon Leong to Its Retail Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Leong, Vice President of Marketing & Growth for RangeMe, the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, has been named to the Retail Advisory Council for the California Food Expo. Leong joins industry-leading executives from companies including Whole Foods, Albertsons, Walmart, Bristol Farms, Grocery Outlet, Erewhon Markets, and Food4Less.

The Expo will be held this year in Fresno, Calif, September 9-10, and will connect more than 140 California food and beverage companies with local, national and international buyers. Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders and attend educational sessions that cover the gamut of what suppliers, buyers and retailers need to know to succeed in the CPG industry, from building a brand to navigating e-commerce, to sustainability.

"The California Food Expo is a leader in showcasing some of the state's most innovative products, and I'm honored to be named to the Retail Advisory Council," Leong says. "RangeMe exists to support CPG product sourcing between retailers and product suppliers, which is also one of the driving missions of the Expo. Being a part of this amazing team that is helping guide such an important initiative for California feels like a natural fit."

In 2018, the Expo established the Retail Advisory Council to work in partnership with its Board of Directors, and provide insight and guidance on the current needs and trends for retailer and foodservice buyers, and to ensure the Expo's platform continues to deliver relevant California food connections. The Expo provides a unique opportunity for emerging food entrepreneurs, boutique artisans, and global food and beverage companies to discover the trends that are shaping today's CPG industry.

"We are happy to have Brandon join the Retail Advisory Council," says Amy Fuentes, Manager of the California Food Expo. "His deep understanding of how retailers and suppliers can develop and strengthen their alliance, as well as his vision and expertise will help us shape the experience we provide for our attendees."

As part of initial participation, Leong will be a featured panelist for the session, "Navigating the Digital Space: eCommerce Platforms for the Food Industry" which will look at understanding the transforming platforms vital to a food brand's success.

"RangeMe has revolutionized how suppliers and retailers connect, and has given smaller, niche, singular suppliers opportunities to open doors they otherwise might not be able to access," Leong says. "It's important to share what we've learned to help companies along their journey, and be of service to them as both a platform and a resource of knowledge."

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

About the California Food Expo

The California Food Expo is an exclusive industry trade show for California food and beverage companies to connect with more than 750 pre-qualified retail and foodservice buyers, network with industry peers and showcase California's thriving food industry. More than 140 California food and beverage companies are expected to participate in the two- day event which includes educational sessions, business-to-business tradeshow, and a competition for California renowned chefs. The 2019 event will be hosted at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center starting Monday, September 9, through Tuesday, September 10, 2019. For more information about the California Food Expo including the complete event agenda, or to register to exhibit or attend, please visit: www.californiafoodexpo.com/.

