California Forward Adds Four Golden State Leaders To Its Leadership Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Forward (CA Fwd) announced the election of four prominent Californians to its Leadership Council. The new appointees will join an organization focused on identifying and promoting policies that will help state government improve results, restore public trust, and make smart investments in education, health, public safety and infrastructure so that all of California's diverse regions can thrive.

The four new Leadership Council members combine to bring private, public and non-profit sector experience to the organization. They include:

Catharine Baker , former Assemblymember (16th District) currently serving as special counsel at Hoge Fenton where she advises businesses and non-profits;

, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, which encourages investment in Latino-led organizations and increasing Latino political participation in ; Gustavo Herrera who is Executive Director of Arts for LA which works to maintain public funding for arts and culture and to increase access to arts education for public school students, and build public will to support the arts.

CA Fwd's Leadership Council is chaired by John Chiang of Los Angeles and Pete Weber of Fresno who both praised the newly elected members.

"CA Fwd is working on the big issues facing Californians, like improved workforce preparation, more housing, improved and expanded infrastructure," they said. "Adding these four outstanding individuals will help us accelerate our work."

"We are thrilled to add these four dynamic California leaders to our Leadership Council," said Micah Weinberg, CEO of CA Fwd. "Each of them brings leadership and a history of success in their individual sectors, which will advance our work to improve the lives of all Californians."

CA Fwd is coming off of a very successful California Economic Summit in Fresno last month that attracted 900 California leaders working to create remedies that will attract capital, generate jobs and encourage sustainable, resilient communities all over California.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA Fwd) is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization devoted to championing policies that will result in shared prosperity for all Californians and improving the performance of government at all levels. CA Fwd believes that every region in the state must have a voice to ensure their economic prosperity. In addition, we believe that increased emphasis on accountability and transparency will create a government that Californians deserve and expect. In 2019, CA Fwd announced an integration with the California Stewardship Network, further strengthening the organization's capacity and footprint in the diverse regions across California.

