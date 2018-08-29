California Fresh Figs Available Now

"When you see them, buy them," says Karla Stockli, Chief Executive Office of the California Fresh Fig Growers Association. "You'll see different varieties throughout the season and they each have their own unique flavor and texture. Try them all to find your favorite."

In California, there are six primary varieties of figs:

Black Mission . Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor.

. Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor. Calimyrna . Pale yellow skin with a buttery and nutty flavor.

. Pale yellow skin with a buttery and nutty flavor. Kadota . Creamy amber skin with a light flavor.

. Creamy amber skin with a light flavor. Brown Turkey . Light purple to black skin with robust flavor.

. Light purple to black skin with robust flavor. Sierra . Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor.

. Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor. Tiger. Light yellow color with unique dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior fruit with fruity, raspberry, citrus flavor.

CALIFORNIA FRESH FIG PANZANELLA SALAD

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 - 1" thick slices of sourdough bread



3 Tablespoons olive oil



1/2 teaspoon sea salt



10 California Fresh Figs, torn into bite size pieces



10 black olives, cut in half



3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion



2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar



1/4 cup olive oil



10 basil leaves torn

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 F. Lay the bread on a cookie sheet and liberally brush both sides of each slice with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in oven for 4 minutes then flip for another 4 minutes until the bread is just golden brown.

In a large salad bowl, add the figs, olives, red onion, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Toss until blended. Tear the bread into bite size pieces and add to the fig mixture. Stir in basil.

