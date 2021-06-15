California Giant Berry Farms Partners With OnePointOne to Boost Berry Innovation

Through this partnership, California Giant will share its industry-leading berry expertise with OnePointOne and together collaborate on data and research that will ultimately result in delicious, nutrient-dense strawberries that meet California Giant's rigorous quality standards.

To start, this partnership will focus on developing an exclusive strawberry cultivar. With California Giant's participation and data, OnePointOne will grow the berries in its automated, aeroponic, vertical-wall indoor farm.

"OnePointOne's plant scientists, robotics and AI will identify the ideal moment for planting, pollination, flowering and picking that will result in strawberries of the highest quality and brix levels," said Sam Bertram, OnePointOne CEO and Co-founder. This data paves the way for improved nutrient values, taste and availability, all while minimizing environmental impact.

The outcomes learned within the indoor, data-rich setting will then be shared with California Giant's greater operations and applied to traditional field-grown techniques in the future. The vertical farming structures are currently located in California and Arizona with the goal of expanding them throughout the country to improve the availability and accessibility of fresh berries.

"One of California Giant's strategic goals is to have berries when and where our customers need them," said Joe Barsi, president of California Giant Berry Farms. "We have been watching OnePointOne's progress for some time and are excited at the possibility of this partnership allowing us to have locally grown berries in various U.S. markets as a supplement to our current production."

"Plants are the basis of human nutrition, and berries are a fundamental piece of the equation," said Bertram. "By augmenting the current supply chain with OnePointOne's technology and California Giant's knowledge and mission, we truly believe we can build healthier humanity where access and availability are greater than ever."

"I am excited to be continuing California Giant's 40 years of industry leadership by partnering with OnePointOne to employ the very best technology run by a strong team of experts who share our core values of mutual respect and fairness in all we do, especially as we farm for the future," Barsi concluded.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farms started small. Cousins Pat Riordan and Bill Moncovich teamed up with best friend Frank Saveria to sell strawberries from a simple trailer in Watsonville, CA. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values. Community, quality, philanthropy, fairness in all we do and mutual respect is what continues to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.

ABOUT ONEPOINTONE

Founded in Silicon Valley, OnePointOne is revolutionizing vertical farming by building the most technologically advanced plant cultivation platform on the planet through innovations in automation, AI and plant science. OnePointOne launched Willo™ (willo.farm), the world's first personalized vertical farming program designed to amplify human health.

SOURCE California Giant Berry Farms