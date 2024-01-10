California Governor's budget proposal cuts funding for equitable building decarbonization

News provided by

Building Decarbonization Coalition

10 Jan, 2024, 20:26 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Governor Newsom announced a budget proposal today that cuts $283 million in funding for the Equitable Building Decarbonization program, which helps low-income California residents upgrade their homes with zero-emission heat pumps without shouldering the upfront costs of modern appliances and installation, and supports the state in its clean air and emissions goals.

"We urge Governor Newsom and the Legislature to protect low-income and environmental justice communities from pollution, extreme heat, and volatile heating bills. We need critical climate investments to upgrade homes and buildings with zero-emission heat pumps so that Californians have life-saving cooling, clean air, and healthy, resilient communities," said Jose Torres, California Director at the Building Decarbonization Coalition.

Temperatures are expected to rise in California by five degrees Fahrenheit by 2030. These dangerous heat waves pose a risk for the nearly a quarter of California households that lack access to cooling.

"As extreme heat accelerates, it is imperative that households in California have the resources necessary to live in homes that are cool enough to support health and well-being. Unfortunately, millions of households across the state are forced to endure dangerously high temperatures in their own homes." said Olivia Seideman, Climate Policy Coordinator for Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.

Household appliances and equipment that burn fossil fuels, including furnaces and water heaters, contribute to California being home to the most polluted cities in the nation. The Equitable Building Decarbonization program can equip households with zero-emission heat pumps that can cut emissions and improve air quality in neighborhoods and across the state. This is especially critical for the ninety-nine percent of disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution and its negative health effects.

"The Equitable Building Decarbonization program was designed to deliver clear health and economic benefits to low-income and environmental justice communities across our state," said Zach Pierce, Senior Manager of State and Local Policy at Rewiring America. "These are the investments our elected officials need to prioritize if we wish to secure a climate-safe and resilient future."

We encourage the Governor to restore funding and at the least consider a climate bond to help address funding needs for the Equitable Building Decarbonization program during this budget deficit.

More info at: www.buildingdecarb.org

SOURCE Building Decarbonization Coalition

