California Grand Casino Honored as Best Local Casino by the East Bay Times -- 11 Time Winner

PACHECO, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Grand Casino is proud to announce it has been voted Best Local Casino in the San Francisco East Bay by readers of the East Bay Times and Bay Area News Group — marking the 11th time the historic casino has received this prestigious honor.

This award reflects the casino's long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences, outstanding customer service, and a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. As the oldest continuously operating poker room in the world — tracing its roots back to 1854 — California Grand Casino continues to be a beloved destination for card players, table game enthusiasts, and entertainment seekers throughout the Bay Area.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized once again by the East Bay community," said Alex Wilkinson of California Grand Casino. "Winning Best Local Casino for the 11th time is a true testament to the loyalty of our guests, the passion of our staff, and our ongoing dedication to providing an engaging and memorable experience for everyone who walks through our doors."

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, California Grand Casino offers a wide variety of games, including Texas Hold'em Poker, Hot Action Blackjack, Three Card Poker, EZ Baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, and Face Up Pai Gow. In addition to thrilling gaming action, guests can enjoy full bar service, on-site dining at The Grand Café, and community-focused events and promotions throughout the year. The cardroom offers double jackpots starting at $140,000 with money added every day, with over $32 million paid to players.

The Best Local Casino award is determined annually by readers of the East Bay Times, part of the Bay Area News Group, and recognizes local favorites across a range of categories. This year's win underscores California Grand Casino's continued prominence as a top entertainment and gaming destination in the region.

About California Grand Casino

Founded in 1854 and located at the crossroads of Highways 4 and 680 in Pacheco, California Grand Casino is the Bay Area's premier casino and card room destination. Known for its live table games, professional dealers, and friendly atmosphere, the casino remains a favorite choice for both casual and seasoned players. For more information, visit californiagrandcasino.com.

SOURCE California Grand Casino