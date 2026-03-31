California Greens Highlights Double-Header Women's Awareness in March

International Women's Day and Endometriosis Awareness Month Overlap in Early March. California Greens Is Shining the Spotlight on the Double Event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health has been a growing topic in the health and wellness world. After centuries of health research and solutions focused on males, females are receiving a growing amount of attention for their unique health and wellness needs. California Greens is emphasizing this targeted (and critical) focus with a two-part spotlight report on International Women's Day and Endometriosis Awareness Month. The international nutraceutical company is also focusing on its Healthy Fertility supplement as an effective tool for women's preventative health.

According to the organization by the same name, "International Women's Day (IWD) has been around for over a hundred years, as have many of the issues still impacting women's advancement." One of these issues has always been a lack of proper health care options.

March is simultaneously a month devoted to endometriosis awareness. The Endometriosis Association explains the lengthy awareness campaign, which has been ongoing for over 30 years, is a way to "help fight the myths, ignorance, and bias surrounding endometriosis." For the team at California Greens, the overlap of these awareness movements tells a bigger story.

"It's telling that there would be a century-old focus on recognizing women at the same time that there is a decades-old push to bring awareness to one of the group's biggest struggles," said Dr. Ahmed Elbandy of California Greens. "Often, one of the first steps in empowerment is giving people the ability to preserve and protect their health. Once that baseline is set, they can try to accomplish whatever they want."

Elbandy points to his company's Healthy Fertility supplement as a natural, effective way for women to start to reclaim their health journey, specifically where reproductive health is concerned. The formula combines a powerful selection of clinically studied, fertility-focused ingredients designed to support hormonal balance, ovulation, and reproductive wellness in women of childbearing age.

Healthy Fertility can also support endometriosis and PCOS management. To support female fertility effectively, a comprehensive formulation should address hormonal balance, ovulation quality, uterine blood flow, and oxidative stress. Key components may include:

L-Carnitine & Acetyl-L-Carnitine: Support cellular energy production and help improve hormonal balance and ovarian function.

Myo-Inositol: Plays a key role in improving ovulation and enhancing insulin sensitivity, particularly beneficial in women with ovulatory disorders.

L-Arginine: Promotes nitric oxide production, improving blood circulation and enhancing blood supply to the uterus and ovaries.

Antioxidant Complex: Including Zinc, Selenium, Bioflavonoids, and Vitamin C to reduce oxidative stress, protect oocytes, and support reproductive health.

Methylated Folate (L-Methylfolate): A bioactive form of folate that supports DNA synthesis, healthy cell division, and improves fertility outcomes.

"Reproductive health and fertility are important components of women's health that have too often received minimal attention in the past," said Elbandy. "As more female-focused health and wellness solutions emerge, Healthy Fertility continues to be a leading way to support a specific part of women's health, fertility, with a preventative approach that focuses on empowering the body to thrive."

About California Greens

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com.

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SOURCE California Greens