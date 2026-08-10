Skin Can Suffer in Summer. Beauty Formula Can Support Skin Health From Within

As UV and Excessive Summer Sun Concerns Rise, California Greens Offers Long-Term Nutraceutical Skincare Support undefined Aug. 10, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer sun is known for its unwanted effect on skin. Sun exposure from tanning, sports, and similar outdoor activities can lead to excessive UV rays. When that happens, it can damage the skin and put stress on the structural collagen it contains. Protecting the skin with sunscreen is a critical topical step, but California Greens' Beauty Formula can provide an additional degree of internal skincare support sourced from collagen peptides.

UV rays are a major skincare concern in the summer. Sun damage on the skin can lead to short-term damage in the form of things like dry skin, sunburn, and actinic keratosis. Harvard Health Publishing adds that there are long-term considerations, too.

For instance, too much sun can lead to things like photoaging (premature aging of the skin) and actinic purpura (bleeding from fragile blood vessels). These come from the long-term negative effects of UV rays on the skin's structural protein: collagen. Symptoms of changes in skin collagen include wrinkles, fine lines, a thick skin texture, and easy bruising.

California Greens is helping bring attention to the dangers of UV rays and summer sun. It is also highlighting its Beauty Formula as a way to counteract the effects of the sun through internal nutraceutical support.

The supplement comes in drinkable shots and contains a special form of collagen peptides to support the skin's collagen metabolism directly from the inside. This flow of skin-supporting collagen helps with key factors, like skin moisture, and contributes to fullness and structure that combat wrinkles. While it is not a one-for-one solution to the harmful effects of UV rays, Beauty Formula is a natural way to support overall skin health in addition to using sunscreen and avoiding excessive sunlight as preventative measures.

"Our skincare formula isn't a replacement for sunscreen. Nor can it directly undo the effects of the sun," said Dr. Elbandy of California Greens, "But we did design Beauty Formula to support the skin from the inside out. It doesn't just help your skin look better. It can support collagen integrity, hydration, and radiance, giving you healthier skin in a season when UV rays are doing everything they can to do the opposite."

About California Greens

California Greens is a globally driven nutraceutical company, established in 2009, dedicated to advancing health through scientifically backed, high-quality natural solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across key health segments, including skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. With a strong commitment to innovation, California Greens integrates advanced delivery technologies with premium natural ingredients to overcome bioavailability challenges and maximize clinical effectiveness. Guided by a mission to deliver safe, efficient, and evidence-based wellness solutions, the company continues to address modern health needs while enhancing patient compliance and overall quality of life worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com.

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SOURCE California Greens