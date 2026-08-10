Glutathione Offers Cellular Support During Warm Weather Activities

As the Hot Weather Season Heats Up, California Greens' Glutathione Supplement Can Counteract the Effects of Elevated Oxidative Stress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxidative stress and cellular damage are concerns at all times of the year. But there are signs that these risks can become more acute during the summer. When that happens, a supplement like California Greens' Glutathione can provide a base of cellular support that can boost overall health and keep the negative effects of oxidative stress at bay.

There are several factors and studies that connect elevated oxidative stress, lower glutathione levels, and warm weather. One study found oxidative stress in humans spiked in late spring and summer. Other research has also linked higher UV exposure to a measurable depletion in glutathione. These two areas are important. Oxidative stress comes from excess free radicals that can cause cumulative cell and tissue damage. While this is normal, it must be kept in balance.

On the one hand, excessive oxidative stress can accelerate aging and contribute to the development of certain chronic diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. On the other hand, glutathione is a major antioxidant that has a proactive effect on preventing the impact of oxidative-stress-driven risks.

Taken altogether, this makes maintaining healthy glutathione levels important during the warmer weather. California Greens' nutraceutical product Glutathione is an ideal tool to support healthy glutathione levels in the summer. This pioneering product, which comes in stick sachets, is made with a highly absorbable tripeptide that is manufactured using a fermentation process. Its advanced buccal delivery technology allows glutathione to be absorbed directly through the oral mucosa into the bloodstream, completely bypassing the digestive tract, where this fragile tripeptide would otherwise be broken down by stomach acid and enzymes before it can take effect.

By protecting glutathione's structure and maximizing its bioavailability, this innovation ensures the body receives the full clinical benefit of every dose, helping replenish the body's glutathione reserves at the cellular level by giving cells an important antioxidant for proper, healthy functioning, especially in the summer heat. It addresses modern health needs while enhancing patient compliance and quality of life worldwide.

"Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant," said Dr. Elbandy of California Greens, "It is a critical ingredient in cellular health and a way to prevent the negative impact of oxidative stress. It's easy to suffer from low glutathione levels when you're engaged in warm-weather activities and lifestyles. Glutathione is a simple, convenient way to make sure your cells have a plentiful supply of this key antioxidant during one of the busiest and warmest times of the year."

About California Greens

California Greens is a globally driven nutraceutical company, established in 2009, dedicated to advancing health through scientifically backed, high-quality natural solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across key health segments, including skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. With a strong commitment to innovation, California Greens integrates advanced delivery technologies with premium natural ingredients to overcome bioavailability challenges and maximize clinical effectiveness. Guided by a mission to deliver safe, efficient, and evidence-based wellness solutions, the company continues to address modern health needs while enhancing patient compliance and overall quality of life worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com.

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SOURCE California Greens