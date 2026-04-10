California Greens Honors World Health Day With Nod to Preventive Health

The Nutraceutical Manufacturer's Natural Solutions Support a Range of Concerns That Are Front and Center During the International Observation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Day is observed on April 7th. The day is devoted to bringing attention to global health priorities. California Greens' nutraceutical portfolio is helping expand the conversation around global health through a range of natural health solutions, many of which are focused on preventive health.

April 7, 2026, is World Health Day. The event marks the founding of WHO in 1948 and serves as an annual reminder spotlighting global health priorities. As with most annual observances, each year has a focus, and this year's World Health Day anthem is "Together for health. Stand with science."

"At California Greens, our goal has always been to elevate healthcare standards through nutraceutical products that use unique formulations grounded in scientific quantities of high-quality ingredients," said Dr. Elbandy of California Greens. "World Health Day is always a good time to reflect on why we remain committed to that standard. It is a time where we shine a light on our ongoing commitment to shape the future of wellness through effective, accessible, natural health solutions for all."

California Greens addresses the key limitation of nutraceuticals — poor bioavailability — by utilizing advanced delivery technologies such as liposomal encapsulation, nanoparticle systems, and orobuccal absorption. These enable oral formulations to achieve significantly enhanced absorption and systemic availability, effectively bridging the gap between conventional oral supplements and injectable therapies while maintaining patient convenience and safety.

Several of California Greens' products have been designed with an eye toward preventive health across large global audiences. Its Immunity formula, for example, brings together eight ingredients, including medicinal mushrooms, echinacea, garlic, black seed, propolis, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, to strengthen the immune system of individuals in all environments. Its Glutathione sachets provide a highly absorbable form of the tripeptide to support cellular health. Healthy Fertility supports female reproductive health through a powdered formula powered by L-carnitine, Inositol, L-Arginine HCI, zinc, and more.

"Our formulas have been crafted with care and designed to support ongoing health for as many people as possible," said Elbandy. "Each one represents another lifeline our customers can use as people around the world continue to learn how we can maintain our health better over time."

About California Greens

California Greens is a globally driven nutraceutical company, established in 2009, dedicated to advancing health through scientifically backed, high-quality natural solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across key health segments, including skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. With a strong commitment to innovation, California Greens integrates advanced delivery technologies with premium natural ingredients to overcome bioavailability challenges and maximize clinical effectiveness. Guided by a mission to deliver safe, efficient, and evidence-based wellness solutions, the company continues to address modern health needs while enhancing patient compliance and overall quality of life worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com .

Media Contact:

California Greens

[email protected]

+1(732)266-0110

SOURCE California Greens