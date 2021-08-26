California Health Coalition Advocacy Sponsors Resolution to Protect Voluntary and Informed Consent

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Health Coalition Advocacy, a non-profit organization based in Sacramento, has been inundated with calls and messages from desperate workers and students concerned that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is a condition of their employment and education. In an effort to push against mandates, California Health Coalition Advocacy has sponsored a resolution, "SCR 59 Medical interventions: voluntary and informed consent ," introduced by Senator Melendez on August 18, 2021. The resolution would urge the Legislature and the Governor to take actions to protect Californians' right to make their own healthcare decisions. While a resolution is not a law, it can be used to impact the interpretation of laws and to support or defeat the passage of laws. As resistance to mandates grows, California Health Coalition Advocacy encourages lawmakers to support SCR 59.

When state and private entities enact COVID-19 vaccine requirements, they neglect to address a myriad of unintended consequences. The vaccine verification or exemption process reveals personal medical or religious information that should be kept private. Those who are disabled, pregnant, or trying to become pregnant object to being treated differently in the workplace or at school. Nurses and doctors who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, often working without adequate PPE, and once hailed as heroes, are now being threatened with termination if they do not comply. Many health facilities might not survive if unvaccinated workers are fired, quit, or retired early. Reports of unvaccinated patients being denied medical care, students getting kicked out of college, and employees losing their jobs are widespread. One-size-fits-all does not apply when protecting the health and genetic diversity of Californians. Mandating a vaccine represents a violation of basic human rights and disproportionately affects low income and disadvantaged people who are more likely to be victimized by coercive laws.

"Rather than using and encouraging these heavy handed, strong-arm tactics to coerce people to receive a medical intervention they do not want, our elected officials should be protecting the fundamental right of all individuals to make their own health care decisions," said Valerie Noble, president and co-founder of California Health Coalition Advocacy. "All medical interventions come with known and unknown risks and often these risks place an unequal burden on individuals who are predisposed to suffering harm from treatments."

For more information, visit CaliforniaHealthCoalitionAdvocacy.org

SOURCE California Health Coalition Advocacy

Related Links

californiahealthcoalitionadvocacy.org

