California Homebuilding Foundation Announces Class of 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) proudly announces the Class of 2026 Hall of Fame inductees, honoring five distinguished leaders whose vision, integrity, and innovation have shaped California's homebuilding industry.

The Class of 2026 inductees are as follows: Patrick R. Fuscoe, P.E., Chairman and Founder, Fuscoe Engineering, Inc.; Thomas G. Grable, Division President (Retired), Tri Pointe Homes – Orange County–Los Angeles; Glen Martin, Managing Director, Avila Real Estate Capital | Pacific InterWest; James J. Schmid, Founder and Chairman, Chelsea Investment Corporation; and Mary Teichert, President and CEO, Teichert, Inc.

Each year, inductees are chosen for their exceptional achievements, leadership, philanthropy, and service to the homebuilding industry. Earning a place in the Hall of Fame is one of the industry's highest honors, recognizing visionary leaders whose work has shaped California's built environment, improved the lives of countless families, and advanced homebuilding throughout the state.

The honorees will be celebrated at the 41st Annual Hall of Fame Gala on July 28, 2026, at the Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego | Chula Vista. This black-tie affair—one of the most prestigious events in California's homebuilding community—will honor the careers and achievements of the inductees as they share their personal stories and insights with an audience of esteemed builders, developers, and industry leaders.

For more information about the Class of 2026 Hall of Fame inductees and the Gala, please visit mychf.org.

About the California Homebuilding Foundation

The California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to advancing the next generation of builders in California. Its mission is to lead, support, and strengthen the homebuilding industry through scholarship programs, educational initiatives, and research publications. By fostering professional growth and workforce development, the Foundation helps ensure a bright and sustainable future for homebuilding in the state.

The CHF Hall of Fame honors the visionaries, innovators, and leaders whose extraordinary achievements have shaped California's homebuilding industry. More than a recognition of excellence, the Hall of Fame serves as a platform to advance the Foundation's charitable mission—fueling scholarships, research, and educational programs that inspire and support the next generation of homebuilders.

SOURCE California Homebuilding Foundation