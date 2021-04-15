California Homeowners Gain Access to Wright and Zurich North America's Admitted, Private Flood Insurance Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC and Zurich Insurance are launching an admitted, residential flood proprietary product – Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance – in California beginning April 15, 2021.

The first-of-a-kind, stand-alone product has previously been launched in Florida, New Jersey, South Carolina and Virginia, with anticipated plans to expand to an additional 10 states.

Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to help protect homes against the risk of California flooding since most property policies don't cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents, and it is one of the first flood products that is filed and approved by the California Department of Insurance that also has the financial security of Zurich's AM Besti A+ (Superior) XV rating.

Thanks to its use of advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance Program can pinpoint risk locations house by house and thereby deliver a uniquely flexible coverage offering down to each individual address. Other key features of this stand-alone flood insurance product include:

Admitted and approved by the California Department of Insurance

Quoted in less than 2 minutes, bound in less than 5

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

) Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverage

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistant materials to decrease the impact of future floods)

"California properties are as unique and individualized as any other state in the country," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of private flood at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "From the beaches to the mountains and even into the desert, each California structure has specific complex exposures and characteristics that make the peril of flood varied and technically difficult to measure and mitigate. That's why our Residential Private Flood Insurance product was designed to not only protect property in the Golden State, but it also has the flexibility to customize flood protection to the individual needs of each California property owner."

Greg Massey, Zurich North America's head of programs, points out that this program provides multiple choices for homeowners and is simple to understand.

"With changing weather patterns and growing storm intensity across the country, the vast majority of homes are potentially at risk and most property owners need to consider the protection provided by flood insurance," Massey said. "This innovative product offering expands coverage choices and helps bring simplicity to this area of the flood insurance marketplace."

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent, or become a Wright partner agency, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) provides private flood insurance products in 12 states with plans to continue expansion, building out the flood insurance marketplace. WNFIS offers Wright's Excess Flood coverage in 42 states and is a Coverholder at Lloyd's, offering several excess and surplus lines products with AM Best A- (Excellent) rated carriers. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC at (866) 373-5663 for more information.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America – from the Hoover Dam to Madison Square Garden to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

Questions? Agents in California, please contact:

Robert Pichay at [email protected] or (727) 410-1666.

Non-resident California agents, please contact your

Regional Sales Manager or call Flood Marketing at (866) 373-5663.

1 A.M. Best's ratings are under continuous review and subject to change and/or affirmation. For the latest Best's Ratings and Best's Company Reports (which include Best's Ratings), visit the A.M. Best website at www.ambest.com.

