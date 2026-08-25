California homeowners offered up to $18,300 in incentives to increase their home's energy independence

A new incentive from PG&E now combines with dcbel's California Connected Home Rebate, making it easier than ever for residents to reduce energy costs and avoid blackouts by adding solar, storage, and bidirectional charging with dcbel Ara.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dcbel, an integrated home energy company whose technology helps homeowners increase their energy self-reliance, today announced that eligible California homeowners can now access up to $18,300 in available incentives through a combination of state and utility programs. Together, these programs help homeowners begin building a more independent and resilient home energy system with Ara, dcbel's Home Energy Station, at the center.

The Ara Home Energy Station has been added to the list of eligible devices for PG&E’s Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Program.

The existing California Connected Home Rebate, which offers up to $13,800 in rebates and incentives courtesy of the California Energy Commission, can now be combined with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) incentives of up to $4,500.

Less than 50 spots remain. Rebates are issued on a first come, first served basis.

PG&E incentive rewards early participation

The Ara Home Energy Station has been added to the list of eligible devices for PG&E's Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Program. Eligible participants can receive a PG&E upfront incentive of $2,500, rising to $3,000 for customers in Disadvantaged Communities, plus an additional $1,500 Early Adopter Incentive for the first 250 participants.

Integrating solar and storage for increased independence

The opportunity is greatest for homeowners who do not yet have solar power. Rather than requiring separate systems to manage solar, battery storage, and bidirectional EV charging, Ara brings these capabilities together in one Home Energy Station. With Ara +solar, homes can also generate their own energy from solar panels and enjoy up to 30% more efficiency than separate power conversion and management solutions.

Ara acts as the intelligence layer; a patented system making over 100 decisions per second, automatically coordinating energy flow to minimize electricity bills, preparing for storm-related outages, and even selling excess energy back to the grid.

What are the benefits of a Home Energy Station?

Using an electric vehicle's large battery, a dcbel-equipped home can stay powered for up to 10 days during an outage. By charging with solar, drivers can get 20,000 miles of free range per year. And as Ara can also power a home using a bidirectional EV during expensive peak-pricing hours, a household can cut its exposure to volatile utility rates and save up to $1,300 per year.

Why now, and why California?

As Californians face unprecedented energy demands, dcbel believes that every household deserves access to technology that enables more power over their power, and a cleaner, greener future.

"Every Californian deserves clean, reliable energy, and real control over their power and their costs," said Marc-André Forget, founder and CEO of dcbel. "dcbel gives homeowners that control, working hand in hand with their utility and the grid to make the whole system more resilient for everyone. With these rebates, California is helping families take a meaningful step toward energy independence."

How to find out if you qualify

California homeowners can reserve a system at buy.dcbel.energy.

A dcbel Energy Specialist then works with each household to confirm eligibility, apply for available incentives, and connect them with an approved local installer. Homeowners have a single point of contact from first question through installation and beyond.

With less than 50 spots remaining, dcbel encourages interested homeowners to begin the process now.

About dcbel

At dcbel, we believe people should lead the modern energy ecosystem. As mobility becomes increasingly electric and demand grows, we are relentless in our pursuit of home energy solutions that are reliable, clean, and free from limitations. Because everyone in the world deserves energy without compromise.

Learn more at solar.dcbel.energy/california

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California.

For more information about the Vehicle to Everything (V2X) program at PG&E, visit the PG&E Program Page

SOURCE dcbel Inc.