California Hotel & Lodging Association and Salary.com Partner to Enhance Hotel Pay Transparency

June 20, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com®, a leading provider of compensation management software data and solutions, and the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA), the largest state hospitality industry association in the nation, are partnering to provide CHLA members with industry-leading compensation data and pay equity analysis tools.

This partnership marks a new chapter for both organizations, as they work to improve compensation practices and increase pay transparency within California's hospitality industry.

CHLA members will receive special pricing on Salary.com's Hospitality Survey, which provides detailed compensation data for a range of hospitality industry positions, from entry-level to executive. CHLA will also have access to automated analysis for SB 1162 pay transparency guidelines, that require employers to include a pay range for positions in all job postings and larger companies to submit demographic and pay data to the state.

"We're thrilled to partner with the California Hotel & Lodging Association to support compensation best practices in the hospitality industry," said Kevin Plunkett, Salary.com's Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Channel. "At Salary.com, we believe that fair and equitable pay is essential for building an engaged workforce and we look forward to working with CHLA members to achieve that goal."

As part of the partnership, CHLA members are entitled to significant discounts, including:

  • 55 percent discount on the participant price of the Salary.com Hospitality Survey.
  • Up to 60 percent off Salary.com's Pay Gap Overview, which offers an insightful analysis of compensation and distribution based on age groups, ethnicities, and gender designations.
  • 10 percent discount on Salary.com's suite of software products, including CompAnalyst®, CompAnalyst® Market Data, and CompAnalyst® Enterprise.
  • Additional discounts on other surveys and consulting services.

These exclusive benefits aim to provide valuable resources and insights to CHLA members.

"This partnership with Salary.com will provide our members with access to the tools and data they need to build fair and equitable compensation practices," said Lynn S. President & CEO of the California Hotel & Lodging Association. "This partnership aligns with our mission to support the hospitality industry and ensure that our members have the resources they need to succeed."

About Salary.com
Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, Salary.com's 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use our solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using a powerful, proprietary AI framework. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com's solutions get pay right.  For more information, please visit www.salary.com/business.  

About California Hotel & Lodging Association
The California Hotel & Lodging Association is the largest state hospitality industry association in the nation and a trusted resource for California hotels and lodging properties. CHLA advocates for and represents the interests of the California lodging industry and provides education and resources to help members succeed. For more information, visit www.calodging.com.

